Auburn fires Guz Malzahn

by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 13, Sun 14:33
Malzahn was 68-35 overall at Auburn
Malzahn was 68-35 overall at Auburn

There is another coaching vacancy in college football.

Auburn announced on Sunday that they have fired Gus Malzahn as their football coach.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," Auburn Athletic Director Allen Greene said in a statement. "We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Malzahn's buyout is reportedly a staggering $21.45 million and half of it will be due in the next 30 days.

A national search is underway for their next coach and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the interim head coach.

The Tigers were 6-4 in the regular season. Overall, Malzahn was 68-34 overall and 39-26 in the SEC conference the last eight years at Auburn.

