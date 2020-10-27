Amari Rodgers added to National Award Watch list

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced on Tuesday that Clemson receiver Amari Rodgers has been added to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

Rodgers leads the Tigers with 33 receptions for 520 yards (15.8 ypc) and five touchdowns. The 520 receiving yards is ninth-best in the nation.

He also has five punt returns for 60 yards with a long of 21.

For his career in 49 games, he has 137 catches for 1644 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Does nothing, but make me want to grind harder... I’m still starving?? — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) October 27, 2020