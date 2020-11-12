Aamir Simms says he previously tested positive for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson standout forward Aamir Simms spoke with the media Thursday and shared that he and two other teammates tested positive for COVID-19 back in June.

During that time, the team had to shut down practice for a week to do contact tracing and Simms had to quarantine for two weeks.

Simms said that he didn't have too many symptoms except that he lost his smell and taste for about a month.

In 2019, he averaged 13 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

The preseason All-ACC candidate withdrew his name from the 2020 NBA Draft back in June.