Aamir Simms named to Naismith watch list
by - 2021 Jan 28, Thu 10:07
Simms was impressive in the win over Louisville Wednesday. (ACC photo)
Simms was impressive in the win over Louisville Wednesday. (ACC photo)

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball forward Aamir Simms (Palmyra, Va./Blue Ridge School) was one of just 15 men’s basketball players across the country to be named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Simms, a 6-8.5 forward from Palmyra, Va., is a 2020-21 ACC Preseason First Team selection and 2019-20 All-ACC Third Team selection. He leads the team in scoring, rebounding (5.9 per game), assists, blocks (10) and is second on the team in steals (14). Simms holds a clear advantage in offensive rebounding, averaging 2.7 per contest. He also leads the team with four charges taken this season.

He has posted two games with double-digit rebounds and has secured seven or more in six contests this season. He posted a career-high-tying four blocked shots, while securing 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists to go along with the game-winning shot in a 66-65 win at Miami (Jan. 2).

Recently, Simms posted 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and one block in a 54-50 win over Louisville (Jan. 27).

He is 32 points shy of 1,000 for his career and is on pace to become just the fourth Clemson Tiger in school history to amass 1,000 points, 550 rebounds, 75 steals and 75 blocks. He would join Trevor Booker (2006-10), Horace Grant (1983-87) and Larry Nance (1977-81).

Comment on this story
Print   
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week