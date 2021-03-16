Aamir Simms named USBWA All-District

INDIANAPOLIS — Aamir Simms was named to the USBWA (U.S. Basketball Writers Association) All-District team, announced by the USBWA national membership today. Simms was just announced as a second-team All-District honoree by the NABC today. Simms was recently named the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award winner as the top scholar-athlete in the league. He also earned his second consecutive all-league honor, being named to the All-ACC second team. Simms, a two-time All-ACC player, became just the fourth player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career – joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He is just the seventh player in ACC history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists in a single season. He surpassed 1,000 career points and stands 35th all-time in Clemson history with 1,090 points. He is just the 15th player in Clemson history to amass totals of 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He is currently 23rd in all-time in rebounding with 617.

He was named to the Top 10 of the Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the nation’s best power forward. Simms also earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Watch List, which included just 14 other players.