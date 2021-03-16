Aamir Simms named NABC All-District 2nd-team

KANSAS CITY — Aamir Simms earned NABC All-District Second Team honors. The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the 2020-21 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches, as selected by NABC-member head coaches in Division I. Simms is the fourth player under Head Coach Brad Brownell to earn the NABC All-District distinction – joining KJ McDaniels (2014), Jaron Blossomgame (2016) and Marcquise Reed (2018). He is the 23rd player in Clemson history to receive the honor. Simms was recently named the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award winner as the top scholar-athlete in the league. He also earned his second consecutive all-league honor, being named to the All-ACC second team.

Simms, a two-time All-ACC player, became just the fourth player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 150 assists, 75 steals and 75 blocks in a career – joining Trevor Booker, Horace Grant and Larry Nance. He is just the seventh player in ACC history to lead his team in points, rebounds and assists in a single season.

He surpassed 1,000 career points and stands 35th all-time in Clemson history with 1,090 points. He is just the 15th player in Clemson history to amass totals of 1,000 points and 600 rebounds in a career. He is currently 23rd in all-time in rebounding with 617.

He was named to the Top 10 of the Karl Malone Award, which recognizes the nation’s best power forward. Simms also earned a spot on the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award Watch List, which included just 14 other players.