A.J. Terrell on Jim Rome Show: "I'm ready for all the competition"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell was interviewed by Jim Rome Friday. During the interview, Terrell discussed the upcoming challenges of facing off against talented NFC South playmakers and grinding against his future teammates in practice, including Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. "I'm ready for all the competition, just day in and day out competing in practice, winning reps in practice with the receiving corps we already have," Terrell said. Terrell is going to bring a confident mentality as a rookie defensive back in the NFL. "My approach is just going in there and trusting my ability and doing it," he said. "Not going in there and thinking too much but just trusting my ability and being consistent with it and just dominating. For me, it's going out there lining up each and every down, just giving the receiver my best."

Terrell became the eighth Clemson player selected by the Falcons all-time, joining DB Rod McSwain (1984), CB Reggie Pleasant (1985), RB Kenny Flowers (1987), DE Malliciah Goodman (2013), DE Vic Beasley (2015) and DT Grady Jarrett (2015), as well as the 1966 Supplemental Draft selection of LB Randy Smith.