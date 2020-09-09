ACC to propose that every single NCAA Division 1 team makes 2021 tournament
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 9, 2020 11:14 AM
Brad Brownell will have a talented team back this season (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)
Brad Brownell will have a talented team back this season (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)

Mark it down, Clemson will make the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Well, if the ACC has their way it might be a 100 percent reality.

According to the Stadium's Jeff Goodman, the ACC just finished a conference call where they voted to propose an all-inclusive 2021 NCAA Tournament including 346 teams.

March Madness indeed.

Can you imagine filling out a mega bracket of 346 teams? You might want to block off half a day to fill it out.

Goodman said that Duke's Mike Krzyzewski is a key figure trying to make this proposal work.

