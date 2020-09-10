ACC schools will honor John Swofford by giving him game balls

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The ACC announced that in recognition of all of John Swofford's achievements over the last 24 years of service, the 15 ACC schools will each honor him with a game ball from one of their fall sports.

“Always steady and patient, Commissioner John Swofford has effectively led the Atlantic Coast Conference for over two decades. As athletic directors, we’ve long respected John and his leadership, which has never been better displayed than during these unprecedented and challenging times. His tireless efforts in keeping our presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, faculty athletic representatives, and senior woman administrators on the same page and moving us forward in conjunction with the advice of our Medical Advisory Group is immensely appreciated. Although times remain fluid, we know John will continue to keep us connected in the mission of allowing our programs and institutions to stay safe while fulfilling their academic and athletic mission. In recognition of this first weekend of competition, and to further express our thanks and appreciation, each of our 15 member institutions will honor John with a game ball from one of our fall sports.”

Dan Radakovich had the followings statement on social media:

"We are ever grateful for John’s leadership, and especially this year. John has helped navigate the many interests and needs of our @TheACC institutions. As we kick off the 2020-21 season, the #ClemsonFamily thanks you!!"

Swofford will be retiring after this season.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford in a recent release. “Having been an ACC student-athlete, athletics director and commissioner has been an absolute honor. There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure. Nora and I have been planning for this to be my last year for some time and I look forward to enjoying the remarkable friendships and memories I’ve been blessed with long after I leave this chair.”

We are ever grateful for John’s leadership, and especially this year. John has helped navigate the many interests and needs of our @TheACC institutions. As we kick off the 2020-21 season, the #ClemsonFamily thanks you !! https://t.co/OtnOKCZjfo pic.twitter.com/SzqAXdDVaF — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) September 10, 2020