ACC announces spring championship sites, season guidelines

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its spring Olympic sports and ACC Championship schedules on Tuesday. In addition, ACC fall sports will play a spring schedule in advance of NCAA Championship competition, which also will be held this spring. Every ACC team continues to follow the health and safety protocols outlined in the ACC’s Medical Advisory Report. The schedule for 2021 ACC Spring Championships: Women’s Golf: Thurs.-Sun., April 15-18, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C. Men’s/Women’s Tennis: Wed.-Sun., April 21-25, Rome Tennis Center, Rome, Ga.

Men’s Golf: Fri.-Mon., April 23-26, Capital City Club – Crabapple, Milton, Ga.

Women’s Lacrosse: Wed.-Sun., April 28-May 2, Dorrance Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Softball: Wed.-Sat., May 12-15, Ulmer Stadium, Louisville, Ky.

Outdoor Track & Field: Thurs.-Sat., May 13-15, Paul Derr Track & Field Facility, Raleigh, N.C.

Rowing: Fri.-Sat., May 14-15, Lake Hartwell, Clemson, S.C.

Baseball: Tues.-Sun., May 25-30, Site TBA

Broadcast selections via the ACC’s television partners are in progress and once finalized will be reflected on theACC.com.

Information specific to 2021 spring competition for ACC Olympic Sports is included below. The league’s leadership, and its medical advisory group, will continue to meet on a regular basis to share information and discuss medical issues related to the ACC’s return to play.

SPRING OLYMPIC SPORTS FORMAT

Baseball

Regular-season action begins the weekend of Feb. 19-21.

Conference play begins the weekend of Feb. 26-28.

ACC teams will play 12 three-game conference series this season (36 total conference games).

Non-conference games are at the discretion of the respective institution.

The regular-season schedule wraps up the weekend of May 20-22.

Featuring 12 teams, the 2021 ACC Baseball Championship is planned for May 25-30 at a site TBA.

Men’s Golf

The 2021 ACC Championship will be contested April 23-26 in Milton, Georgia, at the Capital City Club – Crabapple.

All regular-season tournaments are at the discretion of the respective institution.

Women’s Golf

The 2021 ACC Championship will be played April 15-18 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

All regular-season tournaments are at the discretion of the respective institution.

Men’s Lacrosse

Regular season begins the weekend of Feb. 5-7.

Teams will play a six-game conference schedule, including two home-and-home series.

Non-conference games are at the discretion of the respective institution.

There will be no ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship this season (regular-season champion will be the official ACC champion).

Women’s Lacrosse

Regular season begins the weekend of Feb. 12-14.

Teams will play a 10-game conference schedule, consisting of four games against single opponents, as well three sets of two-game series.

Non-conference games are at the discretion of the respective institution.

The eight-team ACC Championship is planned for North Carolina’s Dorrance Stadium, beginning Wednesday, April 28. The semifinals will be played on Friday, April 30, while the championship will be Sunday, May 2.

Rowing

The 2021 ACC Championship will be hosted by Clemson May 14-15 at Lake Hartwell in Clemson, South Carolina.

All regular-season regattas are at the discretion of the respective institution.

Softball

Regular-season play begins the weekend of Feb. 12-14.

ACC pod play will replace the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Each ACC team will play two three-game series against conference opponents that count in the conference record.

Conference play begins the weekend of March 5-7.

Each team will also play eight four-game series against conference opponents.

Non-conference games are at the discretion of the respective institution.

The 2021 ACC Championship will be hosted by Louisville, May 12-15 at Ulmer Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky.

Tennis

The 2021 ACC Championships will be contested April 21-25 at Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.

Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams will play round robin ACC schedules. Non-conference matches are at the discretion of each institution.

Outdoor Track & Field

The 2021 ACC Championship will be hosted by NC State, May 13-15 at Paul Derr Track & Field Facility in Raleigh, North Carolina.

All regular-season competition is at the discretion of the respective institution.

FALL OLYMPIC SPORTS FORMAT FOR SPRING COMPETITION

Cross Country

The Notre Dame men and NC State women captured ACC Championships at the conclusion of the fall season on Oct. 30.

All regular-season schedules are at the discretion of the respective institution.

The regular season is scheduled to resume February 1, with the NCAA Championships set for Monday, March 15, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Field Hockey

North Carolina captured the ACC Championship during competition last fall.

The ACC will resume competition the first week in March, with North Carolina facing the highest spring season finisher April 23 for the ACC’s automatic qualifying spot in the NCAA tournament.

Teams will play six conference games in the spring.

Non-conference games are at the discretion of the respective institution.

North Carolina is scheduled to host the semifinals and finals of the NCAA Field Hockey Championship May 7 and 9 at Karen Shelton Stadium.

Men’s Soccer

Spring league schedule starts the weekend of March 5-7 (determinations on when to begin practice and participate in any non-conference competition remain at the discretion of each institution).

Teams will return to two divisions, Atlantic and Coastal, and play five matches within their division as well as one cross-division game.

The Atlantic Division champion will play the Coastal Division champion at the higher seed on April 13.

The winner of the divisional champion match will play at Clemson (which won ACC Championship in the fall) to determine the ACC’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. If Clemson is the Atlantic Division champion, the April 13 match will not be played.

The NCAA College Cup is scheduled for May 13-17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Women’s Soccer

The conference played an eight-game league schedule in the fall and will not play any league matches in the spring.

Teams are permitted to play non-conference matches.

Florida State, the winner of the 2020 ACC Championship, is the conference’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA College Cup is scheduled for May 13-17 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Volleyball

Regular-season play resumes Jan. 22 and conference play resumes March 5.

Each team is scheduled to play the 10 remaining teams outside of the regions they played in during the fall.

Each weekend of conference play is scheduled to have five host sites, with each site hosting three teams, each playing two matches.

Non-conference matches are at the discretion of the respective institution.

Regular-season play will determine the ACC volleyball champion, and teams must play at least 75 percent of the average number of conference matches completed by ACC teams to qualify as the 2020-21 ACC volleyball champion and NCAA automatic qualifier.