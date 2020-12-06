ACC announces game times, networks for Dec. 12
by - 2020 Dec 6, Sun 11:36
ACC announces game times, networks for Dec. 12

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Dec. 12.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pitt at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., RSN (previously announced)

Saturday, Dec. 12

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, ACC Network

North Carolina at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Duke at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Comment on this story
Print   
Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
Swinney responds to ESPN report that Justyn Ross might be ready for ACC title game
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Clemson LB suffers possible major injury
Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
Report: Gamecocks have their new head coach
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week