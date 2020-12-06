|
ACC announces game times, networks for Dec. 12
|2020 Dec 6, Sun 11:36-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Dec. 12.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Pitt at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., RSN (previously announced)
Saturday, Dec. 12
Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, ACC Network
North Carolina at Miami, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Duke at Florida State, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Virginia at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network