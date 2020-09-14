ACC announces game times and networks for Sept. 26

Press Release by

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Sept. 26

Saturday, Sept. 26

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC

Louisville at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., ACC Network

Texas State at Boston College, 6 p.m., RSN

Florida State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ABC

NC State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network