ACC announces game times, TV networks for Nov. 14
by - Sunday, November 8, 2020 1:47 PM
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners have announced game times and networks for two football games that were previously in a six-day hold. Miami at Virginia Tech will kick off at noon on ESPN2 and Notre Dame at Boston College will be played at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Wake Forest at North Carolina, which was announced last week as a noon kickoff, will be televised by ACC Network.

Updated Kickoff Times & Networks for Saturday, Nov. 14

Miami at Virginia Tech, Noon, ESPN2

Wake Forest at North Carolina, Noon, ACC Network

Notre Dame at Boston College, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Louisville at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Pitt at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., RSN

Florida State at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network

