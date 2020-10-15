ACC announces Unity Week Oct. 24-31

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced plans for the conference’s first Unity Week, which will be held Oct. 24-31, 2020. ACC Unity Week was developed through the efforts of the ACC’s Committee for Racial and Social Justice (CORE - Champions of Racial Equity) in conjunction with its member institutions.

Each of the ACC’s fall sports are in action that week, including the ACC Cross Country Championships on Oct. 30, the conference’s first championship of the 2020-21 school year. Eleven ACC football teams have home games during one of the two weekends that bookend ACC Unity Week.

“I applaud the work of CORE and our member institutions to develop Unity Week into a meaningful and fulfilling week to unite around social justice for all, and eliminate systematic racism,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “College sports provide a unique opportunity to bring people together from all backgrounds and celebrate the accomplishments on and off the playing field of our student-athletes.”

ACC Unity Week coincides with the NCAA Diversity & Inclusion Social Media Campaign, which is slated for Oct. 27-29.

Among the ACC’s initiatives surrounding ACC Unity Week:

Social Media

All league social handle profile pictures will feature the ACC UNITE logo

The ACC will highlight specific themes of UNITY each day of the week

Conference office will produce a social justice video highlighting the initiatives during the first two months of the season

The conference will hold a virtual webinar for the ACC’s student-athletes on Oct. 29 on “Activism and Allyship”

ACC will provide all student-athletes a UNITE wristband to wear

ACC Network

UNITE logo will be included in ACCN television broadcasts

Packer and Durham/ACCN to wear UNITE shirts and wristbands on air

Unity Week information and initiatives will be highlighted on the league’s communications platforms

ACC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) will post messages and videos celebrating Unity

The ACC will also hold a Unity Week during the winter and spring athletic seasons with dates to be announced in the future.