ACC Network to exclusively carry nine ACC spring football games

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is the exclusive home to ACC football’s slate of spring games beginning Saturday, March 27. ACCN’s spring football coverage begins with Duke’s Spring Showcase on March 27 at 10 a.m., live from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. Reigning ACC Champion Clemson’s spring game follows the next weekend on April 3 at 1 p.m., while NC State and Florida State host their spring games at 1 and 5 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, April 10. Saturday, April 17 features a doubleheader starting with Miami’s spring game at 11 a.m., followed by Pitt’s Blue-Gold Spring Game at 1 p.m. Georgia Tech is back under the lights at Bobby Dowd Stadium in Midtown Atlanta for its game on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m., while Boston College and North Carolina anchor an action packed five weeks of spring football on Saturday, April 24.

Announce teams and additional spring game details will be announced in the coming weeks. All spring football games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated pay TV subscribers.

NFL Pro Days on ACCN

As previously announced, ACCN will have expansive NFL Pro Day coverage across the network and its digital platform ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). Next up on ACCN is Miami Pro Day on Monday, March 29 at 1 p.m. The two-hour event will be hosted by Jordan Cornette from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studio and joined by his teammates from The Huddle – Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt. ESPN NFL Draft analyst and Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy, NFL front office insider Mike Tannenbaum and ACCN football analyst Mark Herzlich will provide insight throughout the Pro Day coverage.

Notable participants include: kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Brevin Jordan, defensive end Greg Rousseau and defensive linemen Jaelen Phillips, Quincy Roche and Chigozie Nnoruka.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T TV, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.