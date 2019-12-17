ACC Network coverage for National Signing Day

ACC Network (ACCN), the new 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for National Signing Day coverage on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and a bowl preview special the following day on Thursday, Dec. 19. The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, has both covered with The Huddle: Signing Day Special (Dec. 18, 5-6:30 p.m. ET) and The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special (Dec. 19, 8:30-9:30 p.m.). The Huddle: Signing Day Special – Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. The Huddle: Signing Day Special with host Chris Cotter along with ESPN national recruiting director Tom Luginbill, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt will provide a wrap-up of the day’s events, focusing on top recruiting wins for the ACC. Guests during the 90-minute show include new Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, 2019 ACC Coach of the Year Scott Satterfield of Louisville, Miami head coach Manny Diaz and North Carolina head coach Mack Brown. Additionally, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), available on the ESPN App, is set to carry at least four school signing day press conferences live – Duke (10 a.m.), Miami (3 p.m.), North Carolina (3 p.m.) and Louisville (3:30 p.m.).

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s daily morning show, will also provide reaction to key signees in the ACC on Wednesday morning. Luginbill will join Packer and Durham (and Chester and Fuller) at 7:30 a.m. to preview the day.

The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special – Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Kelsey Riggs, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt will be back in studio on Thursday for a hour-long The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The quartet will breakdown all 10 of the ACC’s bowl bound teams and matchups:

The Huddle: Bowl Preview Special from ACCNETWORK on Vimeo.