ACC Network announces coverage for National Championship game

Press Release by

With reigning College Football Playoff National Champion Clemson playing in its fourth national title game in the last five years, ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will be live from New Orleans for expanded coverage of the CFP National Championship as part of ESPN’s multi-platform offerings. ACCN will have more than 18 hours of dedicated programming beginning Saturday, Jan. 11, through Tuesday, Jan. 14, including its signature studio shows Packer and Durham and The Huddle, surrounding Clemson’s quest for a second straight national title and third in four years. The Huddle The Huddle, ACCN’s signature football show, will have multiple sets in New Orleans – at CFP National Championship Media Day, at Jax Brewery and on the field at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for its pre and postgame coverage. Saturday The Huddle will be live from CFP National Championship Media Day from 9:30 a.m. – noon ET on Saturday, with Dalen Cuff, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt at the desk, and Kelsey Riggs reporting. Jon Beason and Roddy Jones will also be on site for interviews with student-athletes and coaches, and analysis. Sunday

The Huddle moves to Jax Brewery on Sunday for live coverage of the participating head coaches press conferences from 10 a.m. – noon. Riggs, Beason, Jones and Herzlich will have instant reaction and will break down all of the storylines heading into Monday’s game.

Championship Monday

Game day features a two-hour The Huddle pre-game show with Chris Cotter, Eric Mac Lain, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt live on the set at the Superdome, while Riggs, Beason, Herzlich and Jones, along with Mark Packer and Wes Durham will contribute from the field previewing the title game matchup between No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Clemson (8 p.m. ET, ABC). Halftime will feature Cuff, Beason, Herzlich and Jones providing game analysis on ACCN. Additionally, The Huddle will close out the night following the final whistle with Jordan Cornette, Mac Lain, Manuel and Richt.

Packer and Durham

ACCN’s daily morning show Packer and Durham will be live from Jax Brewery from 7-10 a.m. ET Monday, Jan. 13 and Tuesday, Jan. 14. The three-hour program hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will include a game preview, interviews, postgame reaction and commentary from around the league. Confirmed guests include Clemson University President Jim Clements, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee. Additional guests will be announced in the coming days.

Clemson Hometown Radio

Returning for the CFP National Championship, fans can opt for alternate coverage on ACCN when the ESPN game telecast is paired with the Clemson Tigers Network powered by JMI Sports featuring Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Brad Scott and Reggie Merriweather beginning at 8 p.m.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

College Football Playoff National Championship Game Coverage on ACCN