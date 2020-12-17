|
43 Clemson student-athletes earn degrees
CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty-three student-athletes and 11 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees from Clemson University. The ceremony is taking place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including 17 from the football program. The list includes Trevor Lawrence (marketing), Travis Etienne (sports communication) and Amari Rodgers (sports communication), all of whom are semifinalists for major college football awards as well. Disney Spirit Award recipient Darien Rencher (psychology) is also among those scheduled to graduate. The football program enters postseason play this weekend with 23 graduates on its roster. Five members of Clemson’s 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship team will be recognized, including ACC Tournament MVP Kimarni Smith (psychology). Andrea Foster (health science), an All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection Janell Fullerton (psychology) are among those graduating from women’s track and field, and three members of the volleyball program will walk as well.
Four members of the Tiger Trust program have completed their degree requirements. Oguchi Onyewu, former Olympian and World Cup participant for the US National Soccer team completed his degree requirements in language and international business. Former Clemson baseball players Spencer Kieboom (marketing), Alex Eubanks (PRTM), and Zack Erwin (management) earned degrees. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to return to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.
Matt Bockhorst Football BS Financial Management
J.C. Chalk Football BS Agribusiness
Peter Cote Football BS Financial Management
Travis Etienne Football BA Sports Communication
Justin Foster Football BS Construction Science and Management
K.J. Henry Football BA Sports Communication
Trevor Lawrence Football BS Marketing
Cornell Powell Football BS Management
Luke Price Football BS Health Science
Darien Rencher Football BA Psychology
Amari Rodgers Football BA Sports Communication
Will Spiers Football BS Construction Science and Management
Xavier Thomas Football BS Criminal Justice
Tyler Traynham Football Master's Athletic Leadership
Nolan Turner Football BS Financial Management
Blake Vinson Football BS Economics
Jordan Williams Football BA Communication
Max Fisher Men's Soccer Master's Mechanical Engineering
Callum Johnson Men's Soccer Master's Athletic Leadership
Justin Malou Men's Soccer BA Sports Communication
Quinn McNeill Men's Soccer BS Management
Kimarni Smith Men's Soccer BS Psychology
Matteo Vialmin Men's Tennis BS Management
Juwan Augustin-Mayers Men's Track & Field BA Communications
Fabian Hewitt Men's Track & Field BA Criminal Justice
Alex Sands Men's Track & Field BS PRTM
Zack Erwin Tiger Trust/Baseball BS Management
Alex Eubanks Tiger Trust/Baseball BS PRTM
Spencer Kieboom Tiger Trust/Baseball BS Marketing
Oguchi Onyewu Tiger Trust/Men's Soccer BA Language & International Business
Taylor Knorr Rowing BS Financial Management
Katelyn DeGuzman Volleyball BS Biological Sciences
Alyssa Deloney Volleyball BS Marketing
Jori Radtke Volleyball BA Communication
Mikayla Hayes Women's Basketball BA Communication
Clarina Wang Women's Diving BA Communications
Callista Rice Women's Golf BS Health Science
Mariana Speckmaier Women's Soccer BS Financial Managment
Mackenzy Middlebrooks Women's Tennis BA Communication
Andrea Foster Women's Track & Field BS Health Science
Janell Fullerton Women's Track & Field BS Psychology
Miquel Harris Women's Track & Field BS Management
Kate Miekley Women's Track & Field BA Language & International Busin
Seth Lollis Athletic Training BS Biological Sciences
Kya Benton Cheer BA Communication
Grayson Charpia Cheer BS Management
Jack Gregory Cheer BS Construction Science & Management
Michael Grimsley Cheer BS Computer Science
Matthew Prevette Cheer BS Packaging Science
Christina Schlosser Cheer
Congrats to Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, who will graduate from Clemson today, two of 17 Tigers, including 9 starters, who will walk during the ceremonies.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 17, 2020
This is my “Why”. Nothing I am more grateful for in this life than my family (+ my older sis) ?????? #ClemsonAlum #3yrGrad pic.twitter.com/kQKNyq8stq— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 17, 2020
Clemson Graduate ???? pic.twitter.com/JRI3aQmjGX— Jordan Williams (@_blessed_23) December 17, 2020
Congratulations son! @arodgers_3 This is what I’m most proud of! #Graduation2020 #ProudParents #Teamwork #Clemson pic.twitter.com/hnrp7uYjhO— Tee Martin (@coachtee17) December 17, 2020