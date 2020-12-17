43 Clemson student-athletes earn degrees

CLEMSON, S.C. – Forty-three student-athletes and 11 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees from Clemson University. The ceremony is taking place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including 17 from the football program. The list includes Trevor Lawrence (marketing), Travis Etienne (sports communication) and Amari Rodgers (sports communication), all of whom are semifinalists for major college football awards as well. Disney Spirit Award recipient Darien Rencher (psychology) is also among those scheduled to graduate. The football program enters postseason play this weekend with 23 graduates on its roster. Five members of Clemson’s 2020 ACC Men’s Soccer Championship team will be recognized, including ACC Tournament MVP Kimarni Smith (psychology). Andrea Foster (health science), an All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection Janell Fullerton (psychology) are among those graduating from women’s track and field, and three members of the volleyball program will walk as well.

Four members of the Tiger Trust program have completed their degree requirements. Oguchi Onyewu, former Olympian and World Cup participant for the US National Soccer team completed his degree requirements in language and international business. Former Clemson baseball players Spencer Kieboom (marketing), Alex Eubanks (PRTM), and Zack Erwin (management) earned degrees. The Tiger Trust program, established in the 1980s, provides an opportunity for all student-athletes who have exhausted athletic eligibility or left early for a professional opportunity to retu­­­­­­rn to Clemson to earn their undergraduate degree if they left the university in good standing.

Matt Bockhorst Football BS Financial Management

J.C. Chalk Football BS Agribusiness

Peter Cote Football BS Financial Management

Travis Etienne Football BA Sports Communication

Justin Foster Football BS Construction Science and Management

K.J. Henry Football BA Sports Communication

Trevor Lawrence Football BS Marketing

Cornell Powell Football BS Management

Luke Price Football BS Health Science

Darien Rencher Football BA Psychology

Amari Rodgers Football BA Sports Communication

Will Spiers Football BS Construction Science and Management

Xavier Thomas Football BS Criminal Justice

Tyler Traynham Football Master's Athletic Leadership

Nolan Turner Football BS Financial Management

Blake Vinson Football BS Economics

Jordan Williams Football BA Communication

Max Fisher Men's Soccer Master's Mechanical Engineering

Callum Johnson Men's Soccer Master's Athletic Leadership

Justin Malou Men's Soccer BA Sports Communication

Quinn McNeill Men's Soccer BS Management

Kimarni Smith Men's Soccer BS Psychology

Matteo Vialmin Men's Tennis BS Management

Juwan Augustin-Mayers Men's Track & Field BA Communications

Fabian Hewitt Men's Track & Field BA Criminal Justice

Alex Sands Men's Track & Field BS PRTM

Zack Erwin Tiger Trust/Baseball BS Management

Alex Eubanks Tiger Trust/Baseball BS PRTM

Spencer Kieboom Tiger Trust/Baseball BS Marketing

Oguchi Onyewu Tiger Trust/Men's Soccer BA Language & International Business

Taylor Knorr Rowing BS Financial Management

Katelyn DeGuzman Volleyball BS Biological Sciences

Alyssa Deloney Volleyball BS Marketing

Jori Radtke Volleyball BA Communication

Mikayla Hayes Women's Basketball BA Communication

Clarina Wang Women's Diving BA Communications

Callista Rice Women's Golf BS Health Science

Mariana Speckmaier Women's Soccer BS Financial Managment

Mackenzy Middlebrooks Women's Tennis BA Communication

Andrea Foster Women's Track & Field BS Health Science

Janell Fullerton Women's Track & Field BS Psychology

Miquel Harris Women's Track & Field BS Management

Kate Miekley Women's Track & Field BA Language & International Busin

Seth Lollis Athletic Training BS Biological Sciences

Kya Benton Cheer BA Communication

Grayson Charpia Cheer BS Management

Jack Gregory Cheer BS Construction Science & Management

Michael Grimsley Cheer BS Computer Science

Matthew Prevette Cheer BS Packaging Science

Christina Schlosser Cheer

