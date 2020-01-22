2020 Clemson spring game details announced
The Tiger will be at Clemson's 2020 Spring game. Will you?

The ACC released the Clemson football schedule along with the rest of the conference for the 2020 season on Wednesday morning.

In other scheduling news, Clemson's annual spring game was announced to be on Saturday, April 4 at Memorial Stadium at 2:30 p.m.

This will be the first chance to see the new crop of freshmen in action.

The 2020 Masters tournament will start on April 9 so there will be no conflict for any fans that are both football and golf lovers.

