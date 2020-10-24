$8.6K bet placed to win $8.60 for Clemson-Syracuse
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 24, 2020 8:30 AM
No. 1 Clemson are big-time favorites against the Orange
No. 1 Clemson are big-time favorites against the Orange

No. 1 Clemson is currently favored by a massive 46 points against Syracuse on Saturday at 12 p.m. (ACCN). The 46 point spread is the largest ACC line since Florida State was a 48-point favorite over Wake Forest in 2000.

Clemson's odds to win outright are currently at -100,000, so you would have to bet $1000 to win a buck.

According to FanDuel, one better placed an $8.6K bet to win $8.60.

WOW...the bettor can go to Taco Bell and afford a Grande Stacker Box and a few crunchy tacos if Clemson wins later today.

"Obviously, the probability of Clemson winning the game is huge, but people want to have a bet on what would be one of the greatest upsets in college football," John Sheeran, FanDuel's sportsbook director, told ESPN.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact in program
Clemson athletics updates COVID-19 impact in program
$8.6K bet placed to win $8.60 for Clemson-Syracuse
$8.6K bet placed to win $8.60 for Clemson-Syracuse
WATCH: 2020 ACCDN Mid-Season Awards
WATCH: 2020 ACCDN Mid-Season Awards
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week