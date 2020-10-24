$8.6K bet placed to win $8.60 for Clemson-Syracuse

Tony Crumpton

No. 1 Clemson is currently favored by a massive 46 points against Syracuse on Saturday at 12 p.m. (ACCN). The 46 point spread is the largest ACC line since Florida State was a 48-point favorite over Wake Forest in 2000.

Clemson's odds to win outright are currently at -100,000, so you would have to bet $1000 to win a buck.

According to FanDuel, one better placed an $8.6K bet to win $8.60.

WOW...the bettor can go to Taco Bell and afford a Grande Stacker Box and a few crunchy tacos if Clemson wins later today.

"Obviously, the probability of Clemson winning the game is huge, but people want to have a bet on what would be one of the greatest upsets in college football," John Sheeran, FanDuel's sportsbook director, told ESPN.