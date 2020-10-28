When it comes to the New York Jets, Trevor Lawrence has leverage

David Hood by Senior Writer -

There is little doubt at this point that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in next spring’s NFL Draft if he decides to turn pro. However, Lawrence told the media earlier this week that while he still has plans leave for the NFL, it is a decision he hasn’t made in full.

The frontrunner for that No. 1 pick? The New York Jets, a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity and dysfunction for decades. The Jets fell to 0-7 on Sunday. They’re the favorite to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft and very well could finish 0-16.

In other words, Lawrence has reason to consider his options.

“I don’t know, I mean we’ll just have to see how things unfold," Lawrence said about ever possibly rethinking his preseason plan to go pro. "I think there’s a lot of factors in that. Honestly just playing this year, putting everything I have into it. Not really focusing on next year, whether I leave or stay or whatever. Obviously, I have the option to do either one.

“Kind of my mindset has been that I’m gonna move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen. So just really focused on this year and not trying to look ahead. Not trying to worry about that. Obviously, I can’t control it and really just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is. No matter where I go, whether it’s across the country, whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is we’ll work it out. So, I’m not sure, that’s a tough one. But we’ll see how it all unfolds.”

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow has some advice for Lawrence – use your leverage.

"I would really encourage Trevor to find out: how are they going to use you? How are they going to support you?" Tebow said. "If I was him, I would genuinely try to evaluate everything and look at it with open eyes. Because he's so good and so talented, he will have leverage.

"I think he's got to do a lot of evaluation. What are the Jets' plans, how are they going to surround him. I really am a huge believer that in college, but even moreso in the NFL, your success is so much predicated on the system and what's around you. When these QBs are in the right system that fits who they are and how they play, then guys do good."

Tebow then hinted that not even a player of the caliber of Lawrence can save the downtrodden Jets.

"When [quarterbacks] go into places where there's turmoil and chaos and they don't have players around them, they're not as good," Tebow said.

For his part, Lawrence said he is simply trying to move on from last week’s performance against Syracuse and the best version of Trevor Lawrence he can be for the home game against Boston College this Saturday.

"Pretty much what I thought. Maybe a few decisions weren't great, but I think for the most part I was focused and mentally I feel like I was in the game making the right decisions, good decisions,” Lawrence said of his effort against Syracuse. “It just wasn't one of my more accurate games. And that's going to happen as a quarterback when you throw the ball 20-40 times a game. It's going to happen, just trying to limit those. Grinding this week to work on the throws that I missed to get it out of my head."