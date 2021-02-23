Versatile defender out of Missouri breaks down Clemson offer

The Clemson defense has thrived under Brent Venables by using their best athletes in multiple ways. On the hunt for more athletes, the Tigers sent out an offer to one of the most versatile athletes in the 2022 class. Four-star defensive end DJ Wesolak of Boonville (MO) reported a Clemson offer on Twitter Sunday, adding to an offer list that includes Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, Michigan, and many more. At 6-6, 230-pounds, Wesolak is currently listed as the No. 21 weakside defensive end in the 2022 class and the No. 11 player in the state of Missouri according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Wesolak is listed as a weakside defensive end by recruiting services, but his versatility is what has caught the attention of schools across the country. Wesolak has been recruited by defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and both see Wesolak contributing at multiple positions.

“Coach Hall reached out to me last month and we’ve been talking since then. Coach Venables has been talking to me for the last two weeks and we’ve been talking on the phone for the past few days,” Wesolak told TigerNet. “On the field, they like that I’m athletic and violent with my hands. I have a lot of athleticism and can run down the field and cover and get to the quarterback. They love that about me, but they know it’s just a start for me. I’ve only played defensive end for a year, so to see myself blow up within a year is kind of crazy. That’s just a start for me and they know it’s just a start of what they can coach me to become.”

Wesolak’s communication with Hall and Venables has opened his eyes to what Clemson offers away from the field, and the family-oriented environment is something that Wesolak has also been impressed by.

“I’ve just been getting to know them and getting to know what they are about as a team on and off the field and what programs they have for players to succeed off the field,” Wesolak said. “They are both humble people and great coaches and mentors. They don’t give out a lot of offers, so when they do you know it means something and it meant a lot to me. One thing that stood out to me was the PAW program and how they use that to help players get ready for life after football. That was really cool and shows what their team and their culture is all about. They give back to the community. All of their players, from the kicker to the star quarterback, they’re all doing charity and all hanging out. They spend the holidays together as a team, and it’s just amazing to see. Coach Hall said they are No. 1 in most players played in games, and to be that good for that long and get experience for freshmen and seniors is just amazing for a program.”

With the NCAA extending the dead period once again for in-person recruiting, ’22 prospects have been forced to learn about schools from a distance. Wesolak plans on checking out multiple schools once recruits can visit, and Clemson is on his list of places to see.

“It’s been crazy at times, but it’s fun,” Wesolak said of his recruitment. “It’s fun getting to know new people and new coaches and seeing how they view you. Right now, it’s hard to decide where you want to go. Most of us juniors haven’t been anywhere, so it’s like trying to find a place that you’ve never seen. For me, after this period is over, I want to try to get out of the state. I’m from Missouri and I can go whenever to see places like Missouri and Nebraska. So like Clemson, Notre Dame, Cal, Texas, the schools that you really don’t see daily. I want to go visit and see their culture and how their team is on and off the field.”

Wesolak is new to defensive end, and his size and athleticism has allowed him to play multiple positions at the high school level. Where does the Clemson staff see Wesolak fitting in their defense? And what does Wesolak feel are his strengths on the field?

“They see me as a player that can be more than a pass rusher, kind of like an Isaiah Simmons,” Wesolak said. “He was a pass rusher and linebacker, but he could do it all. He could cover downfield, get to the quarterback, and make tackles, and they kind of see the same for me. I’m long, athletic, and versatile. I can run downfield and cover and make open field tackles, and they see me playing all around and contributing in every piece of the game. Honestly, I feel comfortable anywhere. My strengths are just being an athlete. Being an athlete takes you so far, and being coached up by coaches like them will get you to the next level.”

Wesolak said that Clemson, Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Arizona State, and Alabama have been the schools that are staying in frequent contact with him at this point. What is Wesolak looking for in a school to know where he will fit the best?

“The perfect thing for me is, No. 1, having that education and having the best of both worlds,” he said. “And No. 2, being accepted at that school and day one being able to compete for a spot and not getting lost and be the freshman that is just there until they need you. And three, just having coaches and mentors there that are going to help you be successful on and off the field and able to help you in life.”

Wesolak is also a star on his high school and AAU basketball teams and currently preparing for the state playoffs. Wesolak has virtual visits scheduled with Clemson and other schools after his high school basketball season comes to an end. Wesolak currently does not have a commitment timeline in mind, but he could potentially release a list of top schools after basketball season when he has a chance to focus more on his recruitment.