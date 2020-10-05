Venables says Miami offense will "put you in conflict"

CLEMSON – Defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows the Miami Hurricanes and quarterback D’Eriq King present the biggest challenge to date for his defense.

No. 7 Miami travels to take on the No. 1 Tigers Saturday night in Death Valley, and bring an offense that is ranked No. 12 nationally overall and No. 12 in rushing offense. The Canes’ offensive coordinator is Rhett Lashlee, who was at Auburn the last time Clemson played Auburn.

"They do a great job with how they structure things. Give you a bunch of great looks. Systematically, they really thrive on the quarterback and the running game,” Venables said Monday. “He (Lashlee) does a great job with their presentation and using the playmakers the right way. He's been around great people that have influenced him. Some things are the same while some have continued to evolve.

"The tight ends at Miami are really, really good. Good skill at receiver and running back. Goes without saying their quarterback is a good player. He can throw the ball really, really well consistently. Poise, accuracy, big arm. Very instinctual. Quick release. He's like a running back when he decides to run it. They are utilizing their skill set the right way.”

Running back Cam’Ron Harris is 14th nationally with 311 yards on 38 attempts and is averaging 8.18 yards per carry.

"But it starts with their run game,” Venables said. “They have explosive players, whether it's the guy receiving the snap, the guys he's handing off to, or the RPO guys-- some of the most dynamic skill personnel in all of college football. It rivals anybody."

The Miami offense is different than the more traditional offense the Canes had back in 2017, when Clemson put up a 38-3 decision in the ACC Championship Game.

"They were more probably traditional spread. Their quarterback was a good athlete,” Venables said. “Now they put you in conflict, which is good stuff. Sometimes it's not fun to be in the middle of the conflict. But it's fun to strategize for your players and get them to understand what the stresses are and what the strategy is behind it defensively. It's enjoyable when you defend it well. Not so well when you're on the wrong end of it. They make it tough on you for sure. Offensive schemes like this... and they have the skill to make it even more difficult, which lessens the margin for error. From a challenge standpoint, it makes it a lot more fun when you have success against it too."

Miami tight ends Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory might be the best duo in the country.

"No doubt, it's the best tandem I've coached against for sure. They're athletic like the Alabama tight ends we've faced before, the Notre Dame tight ends,” Venables said. “Brevin is super athletic out in space, coming out of the backfield. The catch-and-run with both tight ends is pretty unique. Their ability to get open. Have great instincts, toughness, size. Great catch radius and lateral movement. They like all of it. They are very well-rounded tight ends. They are not just flex guys. They can get in-line and block you well and they can block in the screen game and they can go vertical and win against anybody. They can get into 11, 12 sets and four-wide too. They give them a lot of versatility in different spots."