Venables says Clemson defense was "outstanding" in the second half

David Hood by Senior Writer -

BLACKSBURG, VA – At one point early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game, Virginia Tech had run 19 second-half plays for a grand total of 26 yards, a testament to the adjustments that Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables made at halftime.

The Hokies, using an offense designed to milk the clock and limit the number of possessions for the Tigers, had 214 yards of offense, 10 points, and 11 first downs in a quick first half. Tech had hit a couple of nice pass plays when Clemson defenders were caught looking inside for a handoff and were getting to the edge with ease on short passes and runs.

Virginia Tech entered the game as the ACC’s best rushing offense at 250 yards per game, but it was shut down in the second half as the Clemson defense shut off the running lanes and brought more defenders than the Hokies’ offensive line could block.

The Hokies ran for just 131 yards on 45 attempts (2.9 yards per rush) and scored their only touchdown of the game in the first quarter on their second drive. Clemson also forced three Virginia fumbles and scored 14 points off of those turnovers. The Hokies had minus-11 yards on the first four drives of the second half.

“I’m very proud of our guys,” Venables said after the game. “A lot of hard work has gone into this year and getting to this moment. Going on the road, playing against a team that’s had a couple of weeks to get ready for you. I think they’re a top-10 efficient offense in the country, the best rushing offense in the country. They’re like an option team that throws the ball a lot better than most option teams and thought our guys adjusted to some things they were doing.

“Thought we adjusted well and really had an outstanding second half in particular. Just super proud of our guys, putting ourselves in this position to go play for six ACC Championships in a row, and did it on the road with a toughmindedness.”

Starting linebacker James Skalski went to the sidelines (groin soreness) after the first drive of the game, and backup Jake Venables soon followed with a broken arm. Another starting linebacker, Baylon Spector, left after he got banged up. Venables simply filled the gap with backups like LaVonta Bentley, Kane Patterson, and Keith Maguire.

“I loved the physicality, I loved the aggressiveness, a lot of the young guys that had to step up,” Venables said. “Lost Spector, lost Jake, lost Jamie. Some other guys got banged up. I think Kane got banged up. So, those guys really stepped up. Just super proud of them.”

The first forced fumble of the second half was when Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister had the ball punched out by defensive Myles Murphy. The ball landed in the lap of cornerback Mario Goodrich, and Clemson turned that into a quick touchdown for a 24-10 lead. Burmeister left with an injury, and after a short Clemson punt gave the Hokies great field position, Hokie quarterback Hendon Hooker bobbled the snap and the loose ball was scooped up by Derion Kendrick and returned 66 yards for the scoop-and-score.

“I think that lends credibility to, again, our aggressiveness – we were striking people, attacking the line of scrimmage and playing sure of ourselves at the right times in really critical situations where our guys bowed up,” Venables said. “So, that does a lot for growth and maturity and belief that hey you give up a play here, a play there, but just keep playing, keep being aggressive and good things will happen, and that’s kind of the way it went tonight.”