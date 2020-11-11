Uiagalelei 'warrior mentality' shines as standout performer playing through injury

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

One bad hit away: that's how close Clemson coach Dabo Swinney described the Tigers' roster was to going from two 5-star-rated QBs in the rotation to none over the last two games, which each went down to the wire.

Clemson's depth in the QB room was put under the microscope recently in a way appropriate for the year 2020.

Ahead of the news gone 'round the college football world, both backup QB DJ Uiagalelei (shoulder) and third-stringer Taisun Phommachanh (hand) suffered injuries that limited or held them out at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17. A week and a half later, then Heisman frontrunner Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 and the subsequent protocols ensured his missing games against Boston College, as a heavy favorite, and a historic ACC matchup at No. 4 Notre Dame.

Uiagalelei's shoulder injury didn't hold him back from firing rocketed passes all over the Eagles and Irish, earning back-to-back ACC rookie of the week honors with nearly 800 passing yards and totaling six touchdowns. The physical part of using his 6-foot-4 and 250-pound frame in the running game was noticeably absent, however, especially at Notre Dame, and Swinney said on his call-in show Monday that Uiagalelei wasn't in a place to risk taking a bad hit.

The Tigers head coach is hoping he can get healthy now with an open week and Lawrence back to command the offense.

"It’s amazing what he’s been able to do throwing the ball. We’ve had to limit him," Swinney said. "He's going to be a great runner. He's still got learn the blocks and all those things, but he's going to be a great runner and you saw that the first game we got him in there.

"But we've had to really limit him. But he’s getting better and we’ve got him through it. With what he’s dealt with, with his shoulder, we’ve been lucky to have him back and being able to perform the way he was. I'm really, really proud of what he's been able to do these past two weeks. Not healthy, to be quite honest with you, and his ability to go out there and throw the football the way he has -- has been awesome. Hopefully he will be one of the guys these next two weeks we can get back 100 percent as well."

Uiagalelei passed for more yards than anyone in college football history on Notre Dame, earning third-place in Clemson history for single-game passing (439 yards) on 29 completions in 44 attempts over the 47-40 double OT loss.

"As we've always said, I feel like he has ice water in his veins," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said postgame. "Didn't panic at all. Obviously, we spotted them seven points in the first half and we come back on the next drive and have a call that was a catch and a potential fumble that didn't go our way. Just for him to not lose his composure and come back out in the second half and lead touchdown drives and being able to step in there and make the big throw. We missed that throw earlier in the game and then he hit it in that first overtime.

"He's got a warrior mentality. A champion heart. Really proud of all our guys for the effort they put in. Came up short and we'll have some things to correct when we look at the film but proud of the effort that our guys gave."

Elliott believes Uiagalelei will emerge better out of the disappointing defeat.

"He really took it personal -- but in a good way," said Elliott. "He's going to go back and see what he can improve. I really challenge everybody on offense to make sure we go back and own our mistakes and take this open week to get ourselves back clicking on all cylinders. Because everything that these young men have been working for and want is still in front of them."

Swinney was confident in Uiagalelei before and he's had just that much more confirmation in the last two games.

“There is always a silver lining," Swinney said. "It depends on how you want to look at it. I'm glad he was able to get two starts under his belt. He was able to get two flat-out battles under his belt. That will pay huge dividends for him this year and next year...You won't have to hold your breath if Trevor falls down. He played not only well but amazing."