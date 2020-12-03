Trust the Process: LaVonta Bentley making most of his opportunities

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Trust the process.

Redshirt freshman linebacker LaVonta Bentley showed up on Clemson’s campus in 2019 and quickly realized he had a long way to go before becoming an impact performer in defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ complex defense. Instead of letting it get him down, he simply lowered his head and went to work and trusted the process.

That hard work is beginning to pay off. Bentley has played just 53 snaps this season but has 11 total tackles and a forced fumble to show for his efforts. That includes two tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble in the win over Pitt last Saturday.

“To be honest, I was just trying to go along with the game plan,” Bentley told TigerNet this week. “I know I am physical so I was just trying to make the most of each play I could get and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Bentley arrived on campus ranked as one of the ESPN300 players (No. 289) and ranked as the No. 9 overall inside linebacker by Rivals. However, it didn’t take long for him to realize he had work to do.

“Things are different from high school. When I got here, I buckled down. I saw how everything was, and I didn't get down from it,” Bentley said. “I tried to stay humble. I always say, 'trust the process.' And that is what I tell all of the other guys, and that is something that I go by. Every day is a process and I learn from my mistakes and if my mistakes build up and I keep learning from them, that will help me get on the field quicker. For me, it's just staying humble and being patient. Guys' times will come around.”

Bentley redshirted in 2019 – he played 10 snaps and registered six tackles over four games. However, he spent most of the season on scout team and learning at every opportunity.

“I learned a lot last year. I pick up on things quicker,” he said. “Everyone is helping me out and making sure I have the game plan down. I know my job and the job of everyone around me. That is a big change from when I first got here, because I didn't know the calls and the signals.”

One of those who helped the most was linebacker James Skalski.

“We have Jamie, who is the leader in the room. Everyone is a leader, but Jamie, I look up to him because when I got here, he showed me the way and how things are supposed to be done,” Bentley said. “Everyone in the room helps each other and we learn from each other. We are a unit. We are working together trying to get things done.”

Playing linebacker for Venables means you have to do the little things the right way in practice before he will let you on the field for a game.

“You have to be on point. This game is quick and all about the inches,” Bentley said. “He (Venables) makes sure that you are doing the right thing in the right direction. What you do in the drills will end up showing up in the game in some way, so he makes sure you are doing everything right. He wants to make sure you are fast and physical and playing with quick feet.”