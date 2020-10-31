Trouble to Triumph: Uiagalelei recaps stellar first start in win over Eagles

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – When Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney found out that starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence wouldn’t be able to play Saturday’s game against Boston College, he went in search of backup DJ Uiagalelei to deliver the news that Uiagalelei would get his first collegiate start against the Eagles.

He found the freshman alone, watching film, and when Uiagalelei saw the look on Swinney’s face, he thought he was in trouble.

“I was in the film room and Coach Swinney walked in, and his face kind of looked like I was in trouble. I was like, 'What did I do? Did I like a picture on Twitter I wasn't supposed to like? Did I tweet something?' But then he told me that Trevor wasn't going to be playing,” Uiagalelei said after the game. “He said he caught the corona. I thought I was in trouble for a second. I just felt sad that Trevor wasn't able to play. I am just sad that he wasn't out here today.”

Uiagalelei was stellar in his first start, completing 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another score, a 30-yarder on a read-option that he pulled and outran the defense for the score.

“I felt like I was prepared. Since I got here, I have been preparing like I was the starter,” Uiagalelei said. “For me to be able to go out there under the unlucky circumstances of Trevor having corona, I felt like I was ready to go. I have been preparing for this since I came to Clemson. I treated this like it was just another game. I was ready to go.”

The Tigers fell into an early 28-10 hole, but Uiagalelei didn’t panic.

“I have been down before, in high school, and I've played in big games,” he said. “Being down by 18, that is not a lot of points. That is just a three-possession game. I've been down 25 points before, after halftime. We have a great team and I knew we were going to come back. I had a great faith in our team and I think we all knew that as long as we came out and executed that we would put ourselves in a position to win the ballgame. Our defense played lights-out in the second half and didn't give up any points. I think we had complete confidence that we did what we had to do and we came out and executed that.”

The team didn’t find out about Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19 until around noon on Thursday, but for Uiagalelei, it didn’t change how he prepared for the game.

“The only thing that changed was I went with the ones (the first-team offense),” he said. “That was about it. From a preparation standpoint, nothing changed. I have been preparing like I was the starter since I've been here.

“I tried to keep it simple. Coach (Brandon) Streeter was telling me to take it one play at a time. I was just trying to be one of 11. I wasn't trying to be a hero. I was just trying to take the ball and get it into athlete's hands. The offensive line did a good job and the running backs did a good job. My job isn't too hard. I am just trying to manage the game and take it one play at a time.”

Swinney told the media that Lawrence has been ruled out for next week’s road contest against a No. 4-ranked Notre Dame team, meaning Uiagalelei will start for the Tigers in South Bend.

Uiagalelei said nothing will change in his preparation.

“It's the same mindset I had this week. I will get ready tomorrow and start watching film and getting ready for Notre Dame,” he said. “I don't know too much about them, but I know they are a great team, a top-five team, and it should be a great game. I just have to get my mind right, be able to know my keys, and know my game plan inside and out. I think having a game under my belt will help me at Notre Dame.”

My brother @Trevorlawrencee man love you bro wish you could been leading us today man!!! But I learned it all from you man thank you for always being there for me and a great example of a man to look up ???? https://t.co/ybuRI9KkZF — ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) October 31, 2020