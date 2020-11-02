Trip to Death Valley cements commitment for top 2022 OL prospect

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Collin Sadler was almost certain that Clemson was where he wanted to attend school and play college football, but a Saturday afternoon trip to Death Valley to see the Tigers’ victory over Boston College confirmed everything he knew.

The Tigers landed their first commitment for the class last week in offensive lineman Blake Miller of Ohio. Monday the Tigers picked up their second commitment for the class in Sadler (6-5, 295), who is a 4-star 2022 tackle prospect out of Greenville (SC). Sadler is ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 offensive tackle prospect nationally in the 2022 class in the 247Sports Composite (as high as No. 6 OT by ESPN).

Sadler bought a ticket to Saturday’s game against Boston College and watched the coaches and the players and knew he had to make a decision.

“For me, I have known for a while. I went down there Saturday and watched the game and that really just confirmed everything for me,” Sadler told TigerNet. “I really wanted to go and see the environment. That was the first game I've ever seen in Death Valley. I knew the people and I knew the coaches that are there, but I didn't know the environment I was going into.

“It was a family feel for than anything. To see an entire community get behind a game like that was really special.”

Some of Sadler’s other offers were Alabama, Iowa, Florida, Cal, Arizona State, Georgia, Notre Dame, LSU, Pitt, Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Oregon, West Virginia, Miami, Oklahoma and Indiana.

However, none of them offered what Clemson has to offer, including a relationship with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. Sadler watched Caldwell Saturday and knew he was making the right decision.

“It was great. You can tell that (the way the players react to Caldwell) is deeper than just football. That is a personal relationship,” Sadler said. “Guys don't play like that just because they buy into a system. Guys play like that because they buy into a person. That is something I was definitely looking forward to seeing. Out of all the schools I've been offered by and guys I've built relationships with, the one I have with Coach Caldwell is the best.

“Another big part of me committing to Clemson was whether the 2022 class was going to be able to take visits at all. So I have had the opportunity to have a lot of communication over the phone and in-person with Clemson and that was the school I felt most comfortable at.”

In other words, Clemson was different.

“I am not sure I can even put it into words. It was just different than any other school I've been to,” Sadler said. “The whole feeling of the place was electric.”

What is Clemson getting in Sadler?

“They are getting a hard worker. I will never claim to be the most talented person in the room, but I am going to work the hardest,” he said. “Really my only plan is to go in there and work my butt off and earn a spot. One thing that they have told me is they like my versatility and I can play all five positions, so I am going to play wherever I am needed or wanted. It doesn't really matter to me.”