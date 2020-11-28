Trevor Lawrence on last game in Clemson: "There's not many places like it"

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – If Saturday turns out to be the last game for Trevor Lawrence in Death Valley, he can take comfort in the fact that it was one of the best days of his outstanding career.

Lawrence will likely be playing in the NFL this time next season – he has a year of eligibility remaining – even though he has said that decision will come later. However, he has hinted strongly that he will move on following this season, and he took the time Saturday to appreciate his surroundings.

Lawrence completed 26-of-37 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns. It's Lawrence's second career 400-yard game and one yard shy of his career best. Lawrence surpassed 10,000 career total yards at Clemson and moved past Charlie Whitehurst for 3rd most all-time in school history, and he won his 32nd game, tied for the most in Clemson history.

Lawrence said the plan going in is that this would his last season at Clemson.

“You never know, but if it is, it was a fun one, for sure," Lawrence said when asked if it was his last in Death Valley. "I've enjoyed it. This place has been so good to me and my family and I love it here. Whatever I decide to do will be a tough decision because I love Clemson and I love the people. If this was the last one, it was a good one to go out on. It was awesome.”

Lawrence then said his only concern was in making sure he didn’t fall down the Hill when he was recognized during pregame ceremonies.

“I was a little bit more nervous that I was going to fall. Usually, you've got a lot of people around you so you don't really think about it. Just trying to not trip,” he said. “I think that's one of the coolest things we do in how we honor the seniors. It's really special. Obviously, I wish the stadium could've been packed. That would've been even cooler, but to have however many fans we had was special.”

Due to COVID concerns, the players were finally allowed to take pictures after the game on the stadium field, and Lawrence said he took the time to soak it all in.

“My family and my fiance got to come on the field after and take some pictures. It was really special. It was awesome,” he said. “I think I paid more attention to the little things and kind of smelled the roses along the way. Even from just the hotel, the ride over here, pregame, coming down the Hill, postgame, all of that stuff. I really took it in. I'm just reminded constantly how special it is here. There's not many places like it...it's just special and the people are the best thing about it. There are a lot of emotions for sure. This place has been good to me. It's been awesome.”

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Lawrence has the heart of a champion.

“I was talking to his mother after the game, and I told her that he has made me a better man. The only person in our program that has more attention and more scrutiny on him is Coach Swinney,” Elliott said. “The way that he has handled his entire career and battled through the adversity with COVID and was there for his teammates and supported them. He hadn't played in five weeks and then goes out there and throws for 400 yards. There were times when he wasn't protected the best and we asked him to run the football in certain situations and he did that. He is just an awesome young man and he has the heart of a champion. I truly mean it when I say he has made me a better person.”