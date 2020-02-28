Trevor Lawrence looking to erase the "sting" of loss to LSU

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Trevor Lawrence sprinted onto the turf Wednesday afternoon, each step exercising his body and exorcising the bad vibes from the Tigers’ loss to LSU in the National Championship. It was evident that Lawrence was ready to get back to work. “It feels good to be back. We got a good group. It's different, you know? The first spring practice is always kind of weird because you see all the guys that are gone and the new guys that are here,” Lawrence said. “It's just a lot of fun getting back to work, especially after last season—great season but it didn't end the way we wanted.” Against LSU, Lawrence had what some might say was the worst performance of his college career. He finished 18 of 37 passing with no touchdowns and a fumble in the final quarter that ended the little hope the Tigers might have had. "It's a different feeling. It's almost easier to come back after you lose that game,” Lawrence said. “You're ready to get started again. When you win, you're like, 'All right, let's let the offseason be like another week longer and enjoy it.' But you're ready to get back, especially when you lose in that last game. "You're feeling that loss for a little while, probably about a week. Then you're kind of sitting around. School is already going so you're having to do schoolwork. So, you're ready to get back working and get back with this new team and start building something."

What went wrong against LSU?

"It was a combination of a lot of things. LSU played well. They did some things that were really good defensively,” Lawrence said. “Also, I missed some throws. Missed some throws down the stretch that were really big. It comes down to that, and a lot of little details that you really only know if you're a part of this offense. Overall, not syncing up well offense and defense together. Just wasn't our night."

Lawrence took time to dissect the game and his part in it but is now ready to move forward with a new season.

"I think any time after a game like that especially it takes time to let it sink in and move on. So it took me a little while, just the way it happened the national championship and knowing you worked all year to get there,” Lawrence said. “It all starts over which is a good feeling. Everyone is already looking toward next year. We feel like we are back in the fight and you can work to get where you want to know. Just taking it day-by-day, because it's going to be a long offseason and a lot of time to get ready.

"Definitely with that sting, we want to make sure we build on it so it gives us that extra edge. We start so early so we finish up a little earlier than everyone, so we get a little break before the summer. I think it's really good to get the young guys involved and get them going before it's March."

Lawrence is looking for a strong third season, and he feels like the adversity he faced last season will only serve to make him a better player.

“Through my two years, I feel like I've been in every situation you can be in. Just getting more and more perceptive I think is the biggest thing,” Lawrence said. “Going through some adversity -- I hadn't lost since I had been here -- it definitely gives you some more perspective. You appreciate all the little things. It makes you want to work even harder to get back there and have a chance at that moment again."