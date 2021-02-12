Trevor Lawrence impressive as new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer, NFL look on

CLEMSON – The last throw of the day might have been the most exciting, but make no mistake about it, Trevor Lawrence put on a show for the assembled NFL GMs and coaches Friday morning at Clemson’s indoor practice facility. The last throw was a simulated broken play, where Lawrence escaped the pressure and the receiver, after breaking off a curl route, ran to the opposite pylon. Lawrence lofted a 60-plus-yarder that the receiver gathered in at the five for a sliding catch. It was just one of many impressive throws on the morning for the Cartersville, Georgia, native. A total of 31 NFL personnel were attendance, from 17 teams: 49ers (2), Broncos, Chargers(2), Dolphins, Eagles, Falcons (4), Giants (2), Jaguars (3), Jets (3), Lions (2), Panthers (3), Patriots (2), Raiders, Saints, Steelers, Texans, Titans.

Among the notable names were new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer (the Jags have the No. 1 overall pick) and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. Also in attendance were Falcons GM Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith, Jets GM Joe Douglas and assistant GM Rex Hogan, and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Most of Lawrence's throws with Meyer standing just a few feet away. Meyer was in deep conversation with head coach Dabo Swinney during the majority of the session.

Lawrence’s measurements

Height 6055 (6’5” 5/8)

Weight 213

Hand 10 even

Arm 31 4/8

Wing 78 2/8



Lawrence threw to an interesting group of receivers, including former Clemson receivers Cornell Powell (who was impressive at the Senior Bowl) and Charone Peake. Also running routes were several wideouts with NFL experience, including Caleb Scott (SEA/GB) and Chris Finke (SF).

“It was a good day, considering the short notice. I prepared for like a week back in California and then transitioned back to South Carolina to put the finishing touches on it and get with the guys and get some timing down,” Lawrence said. “I was pretty pleased with it. Obviously, like with anything, you have some throws that you wish you could go back and hit a little bit better. But as a whole, I think it was a good day. The receivers ran really well and I really appreciate those guys and Cornell for coming back and Charone and Caleb and Chris. It means a lot to me and helped me out a lot. I thought it was a good day.”

Lawrence will have surgery on his left shoulder (non-throwing) at some point in the next month and would have been unable to participate in Clemson’s Pro Day in early March, so he moved his workout to Friday so the NFL could get a last look at his arm talent before April's NFL draft. It wasn’t something he had to do, but he said he didn’t want to cheat the process.

“Just to show that I am no different than anyone else and I want to do the process the right way. The original plan was to have two months training out in California and then come back March 11 and put on a show, but life happens sometimes,” Lawrence said. “It was just showing I am able to adjust and adapt and come out here and throw and give teams a chance to see me. That was important to me and important to my team to make sure we made that happen. It wasn't an ideal situation under the circumstances but I think we did a good job of maneuvering and navigating through all of that.”

Rehab after his surgery should take four to five months.

“I have to continue talking to the doctors and see how the rehab goes, but I think I can throw in six to eight weeks after the surgery and start throwing again,” Lawrence said. “And then looking at a four to five-month full clearance, but obviously I will be able to do stuff before then. I am just glad it's the non-throwing shoulder so it shouldn't be too bad. I am just going to rehab really hard and word hard to get back. I am excited to get that fixed and start back on the road to getting healthy.”

In the meantime, he said he has plenty of things to work on.

“I think there are a lot of things. Every year there are a lot of new things you notice and then in the fall the same stuff - footwork and comfortability in the pocket and pocket presence, all that stuff,” Lawrence said. “But then just mentally, obviously the game is different at the NFL level with what's on your plate. So I will just take this time after surgery to prepare mentally while I can't physically. I am really excited about that challenge and I love learning.”

Ex-NFL QB Jordan Palmer, who is working with Lawrence, told Albert Breer of SI.com that the best prospect since Andrew Luck is throwing simply because he loves competing.

"Reason he wants to throw is he loves ball and he has nothing to hide," said Palmer, who ran the session. "'They want me to throw, I'll throw. Yeah, I'll throw for everybody. Sounds great.' For him, he could sit there and say, 'I'm not doing it and here's why.' And you gotta understand where I'm coming from too, my brother [Carson] was the surefire No. 1 pick, no doubt, he played in the Senior Bowl and threw at the combine, because, 'Give me a ball. I'd love to compete.' I have nothing to hide. I love throwing.

"Trevor's the same kind of guy. He loves to compete, has nothing to hide, confident as they come and loves doing it. It's really simple for him. It wasn't really even a discussion."

