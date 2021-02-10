Trevor Lawrence Pro Day brings national showcase for Clemson football

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Thanks to ESPN and the NFL Network, the Clemson football program will receive another marketing boost Friday when quarterback Trevor Lawrence will conduct an on-field workout for assorted NFL personnel at Clemson’s Poe Indoor Facility. The ESPN-operated ACC Network will televise the All ACC: Trevor Lawrence Pro Day Special live on Friday, Feb. 12, from the indoor facility at 10 a.m. ET as the 2020 Heisman Trophy Finalist participates in passing drills in front of NFL scouts and executives. Lawrence, the three-year starting Clemson quarterback, is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Rece Davis will host the hour-long special, which will also be simulcast on ESPN2, from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios. Davis will be joined by NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, who will be on-site at Clemson. NFL and ACCN college football analyst Tim Hasselbeck, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack and EJ Manuel of ACCN’s The Huddle will also contribute to Friday’s coverage.

The NFL Network will also have a broadcast of the event, entitled The Path to the Draft Pro Day Special: Trevor Lawrence.

So, is this a big deal? You better believe it is. I spoke with one person in the athletic department Wednesday who said there were earlier concerns that Lawrence’s pro day would affect the rest of the players and their pro day in March, but instead, everyone now understands that the football program will reap the benefits of a one-hour long infomercial (on three different networks) as Lawrence goes through his paces.

Recruits across the country will get to see Lawrence and the Clemson facilities up close.

Of course, Lawrence is holding his pro day now because he will have surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder before the NFL Draft.

Lawrence’s representative, Kyle Strongin of MGC Sports, said Lawrence scheduled a workout for NFL personnel on Friday instead of waiting for Clemson’s pro day March 11 because of the upcoming surgery. Strongin did not specify when the procedure would happen.

All three networks have indicated that they are interested in returning to campus for the March 11th Clemson Pro Day, which will be an even bigger boost to the program.

As of late Wednesday, TigerNet has learned that at least a dozen NFL franchises will be represented Friday. TigerNet also learned that wide receiver Cornell Powell will return to run routes for Lawrence as he tries to get in front of as many NFL personnel as possible.

Powell said he was happy to help.

“It’s always a great honor to go out there and showcase your talents,” Powell told TigerNet. “Especially after this last year. I wanted to go in and run routes for Trevor. I think it is a great opportunity and I am looking forward to it. Obviously, I want to go in and dominate it to the best of my ability and show everyone what I’ve got.”

Powell had a career-year in 2020, recording career highs in receptions (53), receiving yards (882), receiving touchdowns (seven), snaps (630) and starts (12). His seven receiving touchdowns were tied with Amari Rodgers for the team lead and he was a third-team All-ACC pick.

Also helping Lawrence will be former Clemson receiver Charone Peake, who wants to get back in front of NFL personnel. Peake was drafted by the New York Jets in 2016 and played in New York for three years, recording 22 receptions for 214 yards and a touchdown. Peake was out of football in 2019 and was a practice squad member of the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released in April of 2020. He is currently on the roster of the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League (CFL).