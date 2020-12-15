Travis Etienne says he is "forever grateful" for his senior season at Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Some people might look at the numbers and say that Travis Etienne made the wrong decision when he decided to return to Clemson for his senior season, but as the Louisiana native prepares for what might the final two or three games of his collegiate career, he wants everyone to know he made the right call. Etienne rushed 207 times for 1,614 yards last season, an average of 7.80 yards per carry, with 19 touchdowns. Those numbers aren’t close this season – he’s carried the ball 148 times for 758 yards, an average of 5.12 yards per rush, with 12 touchdowns. Etienne told the media Tuesday that he made the right decision to return.

“Coming back, I feel like I have accomplished everything I wanted to accomplish,” Etienne said. “I have grown as a player in so many ways that you wouldn't even understand. On and off the field. I feel like coming back was the best thing for me and I made the most out of it and I am definitely a much better player and person for that. I did accomplish a lot on and off the field and I am forever grateful.

One part of his game that has improved is his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. He has 41 receptions for 512 yards this season after totaling just 54 receptions in his first three seasons.

“I have proven that I can be an every-down back. I can be on the field at any time during the game and in any situation,” Etienne said. “I feel like I have matured a whole lot in the last year and I feel like I am so much more complete than I was.”

Etienne carried the ball 18 times for just 28 yards in the first game against Notre Dame, and he limped out of South Bend with a knee injury. This time however, he says he's completely healthy heading into the rematch.

“I feel great. Much better. Having those two weeks off really helped us as a team and as a whole in so many ways,” Etienne said. “We couldn't ask for a better situation. I feel like both teams are going to be fresh and ready to play. I couldn't be in much better shape at this point in the season.

“After it happened, we had the open date and the cancellation, and I was back to myself pretty quickly after rehabbing and doing the things I needed to do.”

The game is a chance at redemption for both Etienne and the Tigers.

“I try to play my best game each and every time I step on the field,” he said. “You can't control what happened. We went out there and played our hearts out and came away with the L. It's great to get a chance at redemption. We have just to go out there and play to the best of our abilities and the outcome will be the outcome.

“We just have to keep being who we are. We have to come in week in and week out and prepare and we will get it going. We are so close. We are doing the right things. Nothing is wrong. We just have to keep sticking to it and being who we are and it will take care of itself. Just watching film and how we practice and watching game film are the little things that nobody sees - we will stick to it and keep trusting it and everything will take care of itself.”