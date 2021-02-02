Top safety prospect stars in Orlando, now wants conversation with Dabo Swinney

One of Clemson’s top safety prospects for the 2022 recruiting cycle took advantage of his opportunity to get back on the field last week and was one of the stars of the Pylon 7v7 (7-on-7 football tournament) in Orlando. The Pylon 7v7 is considered the nation's premier 7v7 circuit and it held its first tournament of the 2021 season in Orlando 10 days ago. Several of the best recruits in the country competed in the event and showcased their talents on a big stage, and that included Keon Sabb, a 4-star safety prospect out of Williamstown (NJ). “It was fun because we were in quarantine for a while, so you couldn't go out. And I wasn't actually going to go to the tournament first, but I decided pretty late to go off. So, it was fun,” Sabb told TigerNet. “That was my first 7-on-7 tournament in maybe three years. It was just fun to getting a chance to go out and play against some of the top players in the country.”

Sabb played safety at the event and showed good coverage skills while also playing downhill when needed. Considered one of the top safeties in the country for his cycle, he has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Penn State, among others.

Sabb has built a relationship with area recruiter and defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and the two speak often.

“I talk to him at least once a week. I get a chance to talk to him a lot throughout the weeks,” Sabb said. “In the beginning, it was more so like football stuff, but now we're just getting to know each other. He's a really nice guy, from the conversations I had. Really nice, stand-up guy, the type of person I would like to be around. I watch his defense and they struggle in the first half and they are giving up some points. The second half, he does have some big, big adjustments that starts to shut down the teams.”

Venables has told Sabb he reminds him of a young Isaiah Simmons.

“Actually, our first conversation was actually saying that we could use you as Isaiah Simmons type of player,” he said. "Simmons is versatile, so he can play anywhere and wherever you need him to play. I feel like I can do the same thing.”

Sabb recently released a top-15 schools group that included the Tigers, and he detailed what keeps Clemson in the mix.

“They built their relationship with me very early, so that's definitely a big thing,” he said. “I don't like it when schools come in late. If you're there from the beginning, that's what means the most to me. I am looking for somewhere that feels like home when I get there. And I don't want to go to school just off the name, so I just want genuine relationships.”

He hopes to release a top-five schools list soon, and it’s a good bet the Tigers are in that group.

“I'm looking to drop a top-five within the next three months. I want to drop it right before the dead period ends and then figure out what schools I'm going to take official visits to with the top-five,” he said. “Clemson is one of those places I want to visit and see when everything opens back up.”

And when he gets on campus, there is one thing he wants to.

“I want to get a chance to have a conversation with Dabo Swinney,” Sabb said. “I wouldn't necessarily ask him questions. I just want to see how he is as a person. There are some coaches that ... I don't want to say big time, but I just want to see what type of person he is.”