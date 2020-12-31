Top in-state receiver knew he wanted to be a Tiger for a while

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson is off to a hot start in the 2022 class, gaining commitments from three impact players on the offensive side of the ball. Adam Randall joins the class as the first commit at a skill position, and the decision is one that he has known for a while. Randall, the 6-3, 198-pound wide receiver from Myrtle Beach (SC), decided to commit to Clemson over finalists of Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Randall joins offensive linemen Blake Miller and Collin Sadler in Clemson’s ’22 class, putting Clemson at a total of three 4-star commits up to this point. Randall is listed as the No. 4 player in South Carolina and the No. 130 player overall in the ’22 class by 247Sports. Randall announced his commitment to Clemson on Christmas Day, and the announcement was one that he had been ready to make for over a month.

“I had my mind made up,” Randall told TigerNet. “I want to say it was at the end of October or the beginning of November. I told coach (Tyler) Grisham and he was really excited. I was actually the first one to commit in the ’22 class, but nobody knew. I didn’t want to announce anything yet because we were still in our high school season. We were still in the playoffs and I didn’t want to distract anybody and didn’t want to have a lot of people interviewing me during that week. I just wanted to focus on the season at that point and announce after the season.”

Randall’s relationship with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham went a long way in his recruitment, dating back to his eighth-grade year of Clemson football camp. Randall also had the chance to talk to Dabo Swinney during his recruitment, and Randall is excited to be around Swinney on a daily basis.

“I actually talked to coach Swinney on back-to-back nights,” he said. “(Swinney) called me one night, and I told coach Grisham I was going to commit, and then coach Swinney called me that same day. He was really excited. He’s a really good guy and somebody that I can’t wait to play for. I can’t wait to get up there and feel his energy.”

Randall said that Oregon was the runner-up to Clemson, followed by South Carolina and Tennessee. Clemson remained consistent in Randall’s recruitment, which was a major factor in locking in his commitment. What else put Clemson over the top for Randall?

“What really put me over the top was looking back at all of my years of going to their camps, and Clemson just being at a high standard and a high class,” Randall said. “They do everything they can to teach people at their camps. They help everybody out so that they can be the best football player they can be, even the ones who probably won’t ever get an offer from Clemson. I just wanted to be a part of that and be a part of the culture there. Just being a part of that culture, and finally being able to get up there and experience being a Clemson Tiger every day. It’s really going to change my life, just meeting new people and having new experiences.”

With his recruitment over and decision locked in, Randall now has his sights set on becoming another recruiter for the ’22 class.

“I’ve already started talking to some guys now to try to get them on board,” he said. “Brenen Thompson, I think he’s going to come around and be in our class. I’ve been talking to him and hopefully, he’ll join this class. A lot of guys from South Carolina too. I think we can get all of the guys in South Carolina that have an offer from Clemson. That would really mean a lot, with us going in as the ’22 class and doing something special in the state.”

Randall finished his junior season at Myrtle Beach High School with 46 catches for 1011 yards and 9 touchdowns. Looking ahead to his senior season, Randall said his goal is to win the state championship, the Mr. Football award in South Carolina, and the Zoneman Award, which has went to two Myrtle Beach High players in the past two seasons.

Randall will be coming to Clemson as a boundary receiver, with the prototypical size and physicality that Clemson is accustomed to from the outside receivers. Randall has the speed to take the top off of a defense and the strength to fight through defenders for extra yards. Randall’s route running also stands out on film, showing tremendous athleticism when coming in and out of breaks.