Top in-state prospect the next member of Wide Receiver U?

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson currently has a pair of offensive linemen committed in the 2022 recruiting cycle, with 4-stars Blake Miller and Collin Sadler on board early in the process. Another Clemson target is set to announce his commitment soon, and the Tigers are looking to add another top talent to the developing class. Adam Randall could soon be the next member of WRU, as the 4-star receiver from Myrtle Beach (SC) is set to announce his commitment on Christmas Day. The 6-3, 198-pound receiver is currently listed as a 4-star by 247Sports, ranked as the No. 130 player in the nation and the No. 4 player in South Carolina. Randall is down to four schools, with Oregon, South Carolina, and Tennessee joining Clemson in the final group. Randall’s relationship with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has kept Clemson firmly in the mix, with the relationship dating back to Randall’s days of attending Clemson’s summer football camp.

“My relationship with coach Grisham goes back to the eighth grade. We have a great relationship and I don’t think any other coach can beat him on that one because he saw me first,” Randall told TigerNet. “He got to know me first. Once he got the wide receivers coaching job at Clemson, I was like, ‘Wow, I would love to play for that guy’. I got to play for him at camp and he’s done amazing things for me. I don’t know if many people know this, but coach Grisham was one of the first guys who taught me how to do my releases off the line and get in and out of my cuts. It would mean a lot for me to go there and play for him.”

Randall’s communication with Grisham has gone beyond just talks of football, with the staff explaining to Randall what Clemson has to offer off the field.

“It’s not so much about football anymore, because (Grisham) knows what I can do from a football standpoint,” Randall said. “He’s been telling me how going to Clemson can change my life and what Clemson can do for me. It’s the bigger picture when we talk and not just talking about football all of the time, because football is going to eventually end. They want the best for you in every aspect of life, and that means a lot to me.”

Randall said that he has already notified his future team of his upcoming announcement. What led to his decision to announce a commitment and shut down his recruitment?

“I felt comfortable with the place that I want to go, and they’ve shown me a lot of love and stayed consistent with me,” he said. “I felt like it was just time to go to this place, and it’s been a lifelong dream. I’ve been waiting for a long time, and I felt like it was time to go ahead and commit. Once I got to the point where I was ready to commit to this school and my family was ready, I just felt like it was time to go ahead and shut it down and commit to this school.”

Randall outlined what he likes about each of his contenders, and each school seems to be in a good place heading in to the announcement.

“Clemson has shown me a lot of love and a lot of attention, and especially my relationship with coach Grisham,” Randall said. “Having a good relationship throughout time helps them, and I’m just thankful for the love that they gave me. South Carolina is my mother and my cousin’s alma mater. They have a lot of things going for them. My relationship with coach (Joe) Cox built over time and he seems like a really nice guy. It made me feel confident in going to South Carolina if that’s what I choose. And my former quarterback, Luke (Doty), is there. And he’s the starter now, so it would be great to go play with him.

"Tennessee was my first Power 5 offer. I’ve always stayed close with them and they have shown me a lot of love over time. Coach Tee (Martin) called me consistently throughout the weeks and they really want me up there. Oregon has a sweet place in my heart. That’s always been the dream school for me. That’s where I always thought of when I thought of where I would go to college. They have great facilities and great uniforms, everybody knows that. I like the school and I like their offense. They have changed a little bit since 2014 when I started liking them. They run the pro-style offense now, but they are still productive with the wide receivers, so they have a lot going for them.”

What factors did Randall look for in the school that he will be committing to next week? And what will a school be getting from the talented receiver?

“The best school for me is somewhere that I feel at home and where I feel like I fit in," he said. "When I arrive on campus, from day one it feels like a family. I want to go somewhere that I enjoy myself while I’m on the campus. They are going to get a hard worker who is going to be 100 percent committed to do whatever he can for the team. Someone who is not going to jeopardize the team in any way, and protect the name and the brand of the school.”

Randall plans on releasing a video to announce his commitment, with an edit and jersey reveal also planned for his decision. Randall finished his junior season at Myrtle Beach High School with 46 catches, 1011 yards, and 9 touchdowns over 10 games.