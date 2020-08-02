Top in-state prospect looking for Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top prospects in the state of South Carolina would like to stay close to home to play football, and as a result is waiting on a Clemson offer.

Jaleel Skinner is a 6-foot-5, 215-pound rising junior prospect out of Greer (SC) who has recorded a 4.53 40-yard dash time and a 36-inch vertical leap. Skinner is hopeful that he will get to play high school football with the Yellow Jackets this fall and is going to do everything he can to stay in shape.

“I've been training a lot with my trainer. And I've been trying to play a basketball,” Skinner told TigerNet. “I don’t think it’s been that hard to stay in shape with all that’s been going on. I've looked at it more like, I get a little bit of a break. I've been working hard every day. I've been able to communicate to a lot of my trainer and I’ve been sticking to my workout regimen and keeping my meal plan. That tell me what I eat to get my weight training up.”

Skinner has compiled an impressive double-digit offer list featuring Penn State, South Carolina, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and others. A Clemson offer hasn’t materialized, but Skinner has been in constant contact with wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“It's a pretty solid relationship, me and Coach Grisham,” Skinner said, who plays wide receiver and is also listed as a tight end prospect by outlets. “We talk a lot about me fitting in and stuff like that, in Clemson and the program. I really like the program and I like Coach Grisham as a person.”

What would a Clemson offer mean?

“It would mean a lot for me to stay at home because the family and all of us,” he said. “Clemson is a great school and they have a winning tradition. A Clemson offer would mean a lot to me.”

Skinner is being pursued heavily by South Carolina.

“I'm hearing a lot about South Carolina,” he said. “They really want me to go to South Carolina, and I really enjoy the atmosphere there. I also enjoy Clemson's atmosphere a lot.”

What is his timeframe on making a decision?

“I'll talk to my parents and I was hopefully planning on making that decision going into my season, that's when I'm probably going to commit,” Skinner said.