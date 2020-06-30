Top in-state lineman getting that family feeling from Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the state’s top prospects is getting that family feeling from Clemson. Collin Sadler (6-6, 295) is a 2022 offensive tackle out of Greenville (SC) who has an offer list that continues to grow. Clemson offered on the first day of June, and he also has offers from Notre Dame, Duke, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, and many others. The Clemson offer, which came from offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, was a pleasant surprise. “It's great being offered by someone like Coach Caldwell, who is one of those legendary coaches,” Sadler said. “It's definitely one of those local schools you know about. Sometimes it seems like these giant programs like Clemson are unattainable, so it was really cool seeing that come through.” Sadler said he speaks with Caldwell every week.

“We talk about family. I talk to him every Monday and we rarely talk about football,” Sadler said. “It's most just what is going on in our personal lives and stuff like that. He is definitely taking the family approach, and that is something that I very much appreciate.”

Sadler didn’t have a favorite team growing up but his dad followed Alabama.

“My dad has been an Alabama fan for about as long as I can remember. Until that first Clemson visit. He has definitely turned,” Sadler said.

What is he looking for in a school?

“Academics are very important to me. And I will tell you what I tell everybody,” Sadler said. “I am looking for quality people and a quality program. I have never really been the type to be impressed by uniforms or stadiums or anything like that. At the end of the day you can't base everything on Saturdays. If you have to spend three or four or five years of your life at that school, you might as well make sure you are making the right decision.”

What stands out about the Tigers?

“Definitely the character and the drive of all the players. As soon as you walk onto the practice field, you see that everyone is there for a reason,” he said. “People might have different reasons but they are definitely motivated to be there.”

Sadler has the versatility to play anywhere along the line.

“One thing that Coach Caldwell liked about me was my versatility,” he said. “If you look at my film, I have some plays that are inside and some plays that are outside. I will really play any position they need me to play.”

Sadler took several visits last fall and during the spring – including a trip to South Bend last year – and hopes to take several more visits when travel restrictions are eased.

“My fall schedule will definitely include a lot of visits,” Sadler said. “I've gotten the majority of my offers since the pandemic, and I would definitely like to get out to see as many of these schools as I can and start building relationships with those coaches.

“I would love to visit Oregon and I would love to get back up to Notre Dame. And of course, Clemson.”

He said he will make a decision when he knows for sure which school is the right fit.

“So far I just know that I would like to commit before my senior season,” Sadler said. “I really haven't put a time stamp on it. I am just looking to make a decision when I know it feels right.”

ALL GLORY TO GOD?? After a great conversation with Coach Caldwell, I’m truly speechless to have received an offer from THE Clemson University?? @train0187 @GregPort17 @SWiltfong247 @RivalsFriedman @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/cNxNNlHyMJ — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) June 1, 2020

Part 2. Current weight 295 pic.twitter.com/gCJD1hM5ZC — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) June 21, 2020

Slow feet don’t eat ?? pic.twitter.com/j7YdlqyZfb — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) June 21, 2020

Work with what you got. pic.twitter.com/RgQPRKXDSq — Collin Sadler (@CollinSadler1) April 12, 2020