Top defensive lineman set to make decision, Tigers in good spot

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

One of the top defensive linemen for the 2022 recruiting cycle is set to make a decision and the Tigers are firmly in the mix. Four-star defensive lineman Mykel Williams (6-5 255) of Columbus (GA) Hardaway is set to make his college commitment on March 15th. He has named his final ten as Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Kentucky and Southern Cal. He had hoped to visit some of these schools before making his pick, but with the NCAA dead period lasting at least until April 15th, Williams decided to gather as much information as he could on his own and go from there. Williams said he’s been talking a lot with Clemson recruiter and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and recently did a Zoom call with the staff.

“Hearing a lot. Got a great relationship with the coaches there,” Williams said. “Coach Hall was telling me that I would fit in great, and the spot that’s there is mine for the taking.”

Williams said he’s had his affection for Clemson goes back many years. He received a Clemson offer last June and has had the Tigers at the top of his list since then.

“That was my dream school ever since I was younger, and I just like the coaches a lot,” Williams said.

Williams said his plan is to pick from his final ten, so there won’t be a further reduction of the list. He doesn’t have a current favorite, and he’s just going to go with what he knows and what’s in his gut in making his decision.

“Just what I find out on Zooms, and feel,” Williams said. “Where I feel loved at. Where I feel I can play at.”

Williams had a dominant season in 2020 with 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, and five forced fumbles. He had 59 tackles and 10 sacks in 2019. He’s ranked the No. 4 defensive tackle nationally in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 5 prospect in Georgia. Williams is also rated the No. 3 strongside defensive end by Rivals.