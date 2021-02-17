Top Texas quarterback watching and waiting for Clemson decision

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of the top quarterbacks in the state of Texas is moving closer to making a decision, but for now, he’s content to sit back and wait for Clemson to make a move. It isn’t a secret in the recruiting circles that the Tigers are waiting on a decision from 2022 quarterback prospect Ty Simpson of Martin (TN) Westview for this cycle’s quarterback spot. Simpson was scheduled to announce Friday but pushed that announcement back a week due to the winter storm that has shut down much of the country and caused the school to close. So, February 26th at 3 p.m. Eastern Simpson will announce for either Clemson, Alabama, Tennessee or Ole Miss. Rumors coming out of Tennessee suggest that Simpson wants to play in the SEC, and if he does, the Tigers will move on to their next target.

Watching from Austin (TX) Westlake will be 4-star quarterback prospect Cade Klubnik. Klubnik and Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney, Brandon Streeter and Tony Elliott have built a strong relationship over the months, though Clemson has not yet offered him. Klubnik has been willing to hang in with the Tigers to this point while the Simpson issue plays out.

“I mean, it’s going good, building a relationship, taking it day by day and week by week, but it’s going good,” Klubnik said. “Talking with Coach Streeter, Coach Elliott and Coach Swinney. I would say I probably talk to Coach Streeter every two or three days, Coach Elliott and Coach Swinney once a week.”

Klubnik has numerous Power Five offers that include Auburn, Baylor, Arizona State, Penn State, Florida, Florida State, Texas, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Michigan State, Colorado, Arkansas and Arizona. But he’s been willing to hold off all the others until he sees what Clemson does, and that depends on what Simpson does. And that’s not a problem with him.

“Not really,” Klubnik said. “They are always a slower process. I think we’re still seeing what’s going on. Just taking it day by day. I like them a lot. I’m not in any rush anyway. We’re just kind of talking every week. That’s kind of that. Just continuing to build the relationship.”

Klubnik said Clemson, Texas, North Carolina and Florida are the four schools he’s most focused on at this point with no favorite. He plans to make his decision within the next two months.

In leading his team to a state title this season, Klubnik passed for 3500 yards and 35 touchdowns. He completed 62% of his attempts with just 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns.