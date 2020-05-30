Top Texas linebacker loves Clemson coaching staff

As recruiting begins to heat up in the 2022 class, many current sophomores are starting to pile up offers going to their junior season. With Clemson nearing the time where they begin to send out offers for the ’22 class, one recruit in Texas is hearing from the Tigers about visiting and building a relationship with the staff. Duncanville (TX) linebacker Jordan Crook is currently rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the ’22 class by 247Sports. At 6-1, 220-pounds, Crook has collected 17 offers including USC, Washington, Oklahoma State, and Missouri. Crook has taken visits and heard from numerous schools in his recruitment, and Clemson is hoping to get Crook on campus as soon as recruiting resumes. TigerNet spoke with Crook about his communication with Clemson and recruitment to this point. Crook has been hearing from Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn, and Conn likes what he sees from Crook on film.

“Coach Conn was telling me they were highly interested and I need to get down right when COVID-19 ends,” Crook told TigerNet. “We’re going to build a relationship until then, and then they’ll most likely be offering me. He said he was very impressed by my film. That’s going to be my first visit.”

Crook lines up at multiple positions on the field, doing his most damage at linebacker and running back. Coaches love Crook’s versatility and ability to make impact plays at multiple positions.

“My versatility and physicality at the point of the attack,” Crook said of what makes him highly-recruited. “A few schools have mentioned how they love my versatility, but I’m getting recruited at linebacker. My athleticism helps me a lot when coaches want to move me from outside linebacker, to inside linebacker, and to strong safety. And from running back, then to slot and wideout.”

Crook likes Clemson’s winning culture, and the Tigers look to be in a good position in upcoming years with Crook. What are some of the big factors that Crook is looking for in a school?

“Family atmosphere,” he said. “I’m looking where I can fit, a winning culture, life after football, and how they develop my position.”

Being developed at Clemson would mean working with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and Crook likes what he sees from Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney.

“I think he is a hard coach, and that’s what I like,” he said of Venables. “Coach Swinney is a live coach with good enthusiasm. A player’s coach.”

Crook stands out on film as a physical player, attacking blockers and flying to the ball on defense. Crook is athletic and fluid, showing the ability to stick with receivers in space. Crook moves all over the field and makes quick reads from every position he’s lined up at. No matter where Crook is on the field, he always comes full speed and delivers a heavy hit on ball carriers or receivers.

After the recruiting dead period ends, Crook plans on taking his first visit to Clemson. Along with Crook, expect to see ’22 running back Emeka Megwa from Fort Worth, Texas. Both players are hearing from the Clemson staff and both plan on being at Clemson together for a visit.