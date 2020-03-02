Top Maryland defender visiting Clemson this weekend

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Clemson is once again looking at the state of Maryland for a recruit. Clemson reached into the state to nab the nation’s top player in the 2020 recruiting cycle in defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who hails from Damascus. The Tigers already have a commitment for 2021 from Bresee's former teammate at Damascus, center Ryan Linthicum. Ryan Barnes is a 2021 3-star cornerback out of North Potomac (MD) Quince Orchard who received a Clemson offer on Valentine's Day this year. The offer adds to a long list of recent offers that includes Ole Miss, Oregon, Florida State, and Southern Cal. Barnes said he will be at Clemson for the next junior day March 7th. “That’s another of the big schools I’ve definitely been a fan of for a while,” Barnes said of Clemson. “Just getting the opportunity to play for a team like that means a lot. Just getting the opportunity to play college football means a lot to me, especially for a program like that, it’s definitely a great opportunity.” Brent Venables and Mike Reed are the Clemson coaches recruiting Barnes. He’s learned a lot about the program from them to go along with what he’s seen on TV.

“Obviously, they are an amazing program athletically,” Barnes said. “Just the environment there is very family-oriented, which my parents love, so they know that I’m going to be taken care of. Academically they are amazing. It definitely checks a lot of boxes on my list. I’m very excited about next weekend getting down there.”

South Carolina is also recruiting Barnes.

“They are in constant contact with me, always checking in on me, which I always appreciate, and my parents always appreciate,” Barnes said. “Being able to play early. We haven’t gotten into detail but I’ve been told that getting playing time definitely is something that’s in my future with them.

Barnes can play corner, safety, and Nickel and has yet to be determined which one he will play in college. Last season he had around 30 tackles with 2 interceptions, both returned for scores and 15 pass deflections.

Barnes said no schools are standing out with him at the moment but he’ll form a list after spring visits. He’s not sure if he’ll graduate early and there’s no timeline for a decision.

“If we find a place that we really love and that we think is the best for me, that will definitely be something that we will do early,” Barnes said. “Right now we are still in the fall for a commitment date.”

