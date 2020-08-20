Top Indiana defensive tackle surprised by Clemson offer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Caden Curry plays high school football in the middle of Big Ten country, so he was surprised when Clemson made an offer Wednesday.

Curry (6-5, 250) is a 4-star 2022 defensive tackle prospect out of Greenwood (IN) Center Grove who has drawn national attention. Curry played defensive end as a freshman and then defensive tackle as a sophomore last season, when he tallied 100 total tackles including 26.5 for loss and 10.5 sacks.

Defensive tackles coach Todd Bates made the offer Wednesday.

“It was definitely very surprising,” Curry told TigerNet. “I didn't think my film would get all the way down there in the ACC and SEC, but I am glad my film impressed the coaches and they thought enough of me to extend the offer. He (Bates) told me that he likes how I play with speed and a high motor. He also said he likes how I never give up on a play.”

What does he know about Clemson?

“I know about them just from watching them on TV here and there, but I don't really know as much as I want to,” Curry said. “I really want to get down there for a visit when things open up. They are a very competitive team and they always try to win the games they play and try to win everything. They always give the best effort, I feel like.”

His other Power Five offers include Alabama, Arizona State, Boston College, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio State, Oregon, Purdue, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

Who is recruiting him the hardest, and which schools would get a visit this fall if the NCAA allows recruits to visit college campuses for games this fall? All in-person recruiting has been suspended since mid-March because of the coronavirus, and the dead period was recently extended through at least Sept. 30.

“Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Indiana, and the schools nearby in the Big Ten are recruiting me the hardest,” Curry said. “If things open up, I would definitely like to go see Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, and I would like to get down to Alabama to check that out.”

What has recruiting been like during the pandemic?

“I have been very blessed to have all these offers,” Curry said. “My coach has really helped me out with all of this, getting my film out to all of these different schools. That is something I would never have dreamed of, so it has definitely been a blessing to me.”

Honored to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thanks to @CoachToddBates, plus the rest of the staff! @ClemsonFB #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/LgWLYRzZmR — caden curry (@CadenCurry14) August 19, 2020