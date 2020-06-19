Top Georgia lineman earns Caldwell's first 2022 offer

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Building both lines of scrimmage has been a point of emphasis for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson staff. As Clemson continues bringing in elite talent on both sides of the ball, one of the nation’s top offensive linemen learned of a Clemson offer from a coach he has become familiar with. Addison Nichols, a 6-5, 305-pound offensive tackle from Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian, received a Clemson offer on June 1st. Rated as a 4-star by 247Sports, Nichols is ranked 61st overall and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country. Nichols has pulled in offers from over 20 schools at this point in his recruitment, including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. Nichols has visited Clemson for games and participated in the Dabo Swinney football camp, and the next Clemson visit will come with a Clemson offer in hand.

Nichols has been in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell during his recruitment. Coach Caldwell extended the offer to Nichols, and Caldwell likes the physicality Nichols brings to the field.

“I’ve been in contact with Coach Caldwell for a few months,” Nichols told TigerNet. “It was cool knowing I was the first 2022 offer. I think he’s a great guy. I got to meet him last summer at a camp and I love the way he does things. He likes my ability to finish and my aggressiveness off the ball.”

Nichols has been able to see the football facilities at Clemson and has come away impressed with everything on campus. Nichols is looking forward to getting back on campus and learning more about the Clemson program.

“I loved both of them, especially the cafeteria,” Nichols said of the facilities and the atmosphere. “I definitely want to learn more about their educational side of things and their school programs. And the dominance of the football program is what stands out.”

While many schools have offered and reached out, Nichols has been hearing the most from Tennessee. Nichols has had the chance to visit Tennessee, Auburn, and Georgia Tech, and Nichols is looking for a few factors in deciding where he best fits.

“Definitely high academics,” he said. “An atmosphere and brotherhood I enjoy and want to spend the next four years of my education around. I want to know I’m in the best fit football and academic wise.”

Nichols is an extremely athletic player, transitioning from tight end to tackle during the past few football seasons. Nichols plays basketball and competes in track and field for Greater Atlanta Christian School while also practicing Tae Kwon Do, which all translate to better movement on the football field. What are Nichols’ strengths on the field?

“I’d say my strengths are definitely my pass sets and pass protection for sure,” Nichols said. “I’d say finishing, but I still think I’m not at the level I should be at.”

Nichols has collected numerous accolades during his high school career, including being named to the MaxPreps preseason sophomore All-American second team in 2019. Nichols shows football IQ and skill on the field, constantly putting himself in good positions to win his matchup and get to the second level to block. Nichols shows his aggressiveness in one-on-one battles, driving his assignment completely out of the play until he hears the whistle. Nichols’ footwork puts him in good positions on pass plays, cutting off edge rushers and stuffing anyone that comes directly at him.

Beyond blessed! Thankful to THE Clemson University for the offer! pic.twitter.com/0zKG548FMZ — Addison H. Nichols (@ahnichols22) June 1, 2020