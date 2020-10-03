Top Clemson target says he is nearing decision

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Clemson recruiting continues to roll.

The Tigers filled a big spot in its secondary of the future Thursday night with a commitment from safety Andrew Mukuba of Austin, Texas, taking a top prospect from right under the nose of the Texas Longhorns. Now the Tigers are digging round in Nick Saban’s backyard as they continue their recruiting efforts with cornerback Kamari Lassiter (6-0 186) of Tuscaloosa (AL) American Christian.

Clemson is one of eight Lassiter is considering along with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Georgia. In late July, Lassiter pinpointed a commitment date for about the time his football season started. A month later, he’s not there yet with his decision, but he’s closing in on it.

“I’m not too far off, sometime this fall my decision should be coming,” Lassiter said. “Either this month or next month. It’s still the same schools. I’m trying to keep in contact with all those schools, just being cordial with my top six still, and then including Clemson and Michigan.”

Clemson’s defensive staff has been very active in contacting Lassiter, and with no ability to have him in for visits, they’ve turned to technology to give Lassiter his best possible view of the program.

“I talk to coach Mike Reed very often, I’ve talked to coach (Brent) Venables, and I’ve talked to coach Todd Bates,” Lassiter said. “I’ve done a gameday visit, or a virtual gameday. It’s kind of wierd. Basically, you get to talk to the coaching staff a little bit, like you would on a gameday. Then we watched Tiger Walk. After that, they had to get ready for the game, so I just tuned in.”

As for what Lassiter is hearing from the Clemson staff, he said the message is they have a spot and a need for him in the secondary.

“They want me to know how much they want me and how much I mean as a big part of their recruiting class and stuff like that,” Lassiter said. “I’m really interested in Clemson. I like their system and I like the way they do their things down in Death Valley.”

Lassiter does have some famliarity with Clemson and the football facilties since he camped there last summer.

Last season, Lassiter had four interceptions and broke up six passes. He also plays receiver and had 41 catches for 513 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and ranked the #26 cornerback prospect in the country.

