Top Atlanta 2021 safety prospect recaps Clemson offer and visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Khari Gee has seen his recruitment take off in recent weeks, and Clemson is right in the thick of it. Gee is a 3-star 2021 safety College Park (GA) Woodward Academy that nabbed a Clemson offer when members of the coaching staff stopped by his school. The staff also extended an invitation to last weekend’s elite junior day and Gee made the trip up from Atlanta. The offer – on the heels of offers from Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, LSU and Florida – was a shock. “It was actually a surprise. It was the first big, big school to come to visit the school and offer me,” Gee told TigerNet. “I remember Coach (Mickey) Conn came to the school and he called me on the phone later that day and he offered me.” Gee then made the trip to campus for junior day, where he spent time with receiver commits Dacari Collins and Beaux Collins. A certain coach was also always nearby. “Coach Conn stayed with me the whole day and he didn't leave my side,” Gee said. “That was really important and let me know that I was really a priority and really wanted among all of those good players.” Gee also spoke with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and head coach Dabo Swinney, and he said the message from the Clemson coaches was a simple one.

“When I'm ready to sign, to go ahead and commit because that spot doesn't come too often and you never want to let it slip through your fingers,” Gee said of the advice he received from Conn.”

What stood about the visit?

“The photoshoot was fun. We also went onto the field and played some music and we just got to walk the field. That was really fun,” Gee said. “I had never been to Clemson before so just seeing it was really cool. They had a little panel where some of the players spoke and let us know how a day in the life of a Clemson football player is.”

Where do the Tigers stand right now?

“It's exciting and eye-opening (the Clemson interest). I'm not sure right now about when I might make a decision,” he said. “It may be soon and it may not be, I'm just not sure. But Clemson is at the top and they may be number one. It was a great visit. They don’t recruit a lot of people, and you can tell that everyone there is really genuine.”