Tony Elliott becomes highest-paid OC with new contract

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee met early Thursday morning at the Madren Center to approve contracts for the football coaches and support staff, including a raise for offensive coordinator Tony Elliott that makes him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country and an extension for football defensive coordinator Brent Venables. Elliott is set to make $1.6 million in the first year of his contract and will have an average of $1.7 million annually over the life of the contract. Last spring, Elliott and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott were approved for salaries of $1 million per year each. The new contract makes Elliott the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the nation, drawing even with Alabama's Steve Sarkisian this year ($1.6 million). The contract also makes Elliott the seventh-highest paid assistant in the country, up from 20th last year according to USA TODAY, trailing Kevin Steele (Auburn), Bo Pelini (LSU) Venables, Mike Elko (Texas A&M), Todd Grantham (Florida) and Todd Orlando (Texas). Contracts were also approved for new wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and former offensive analyst Kyle Richardson, who steps into the role of Associate Athletic Director vacated by Brad Scott. Brad Scott left to join his son, former wide receivers coach Jeff Scott, who is now the head coach at the University of South Florida.

“I’m just super excited for Grish,” Dabo Swinney said in a press release. “There’s never been a guy more prepared to be the receivers coach at Clemson than Tyler Grisham. He had a great four-year career here. Clemson fans certainly loved him. He had a lot of big moments and went on and grinded out a four-year NFL career.

“He’s been back here six years, three as a GA and three in an off-field analyst role. He’s ready and is going to do an unbelievable job for us. It’s been fun for me the last couple weeks being on the road recruiting with him and watching him in that role. He’s going to be special.”

In July of 2018, Venables agreed to a five-year, $11.6 million contract that at the time made him the second-highest-paid college football assistant coach, trailing LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda (four years, $10 million). Aranda is now the head coach at Baylor, and Venables is now the third-highest paid assistant coach annually, now trailing Auburn defensive coordinator (and former Clemson assistant coach) Kevin Steele, who is set to earn $2.5 million per year under his new contract signed last month and new LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini ($2.3M).

Moving into a recruiting coordinator role, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates saw his salary bump from $375,000 to $515,000. QB coach and new passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter is up to $590,000 from $500,000.

Salaries and contracts

Brent Venables, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2025

Compensation: $2.2 million per year

Mike Reed, Assistant Coach/Cornerbacks

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $495,000 to $540,000

Mickey Conn, Assistant Coach/Safeties

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $400,000 to $515,000

Todd Bates, Assistant Coach/Defensive Linemen/Recruiting Coordinator

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $375,000 to $515,000

Lemanski Hall, Assistant Coach/Defensive Ends

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $500,000

Tony Elliott, Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023

Total compensation increase: $1,000,000 to $1,600,000

Robbie Caldwell, Assistant Coach/Offensive Linemen

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $570,000 to $640,000

Danny Pearman, Assistant Head Coach

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $505,000 to $545,000

Brandon Streeter, Assistant Coach/Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $500,000 to $590,000

Tyler Grisham, Assistant Coach/Wide Receivers

Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $93,860 to $300,000

Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength & Conditioning

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2023

Woodrow McCorvey, Associate Athletics Director-Football Administration

Term: Add 1 year through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $350,000 to $380,000

Thad Turnipseed, Director of Recruiting Operations & External Affairs

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $230,000 to $250,000

Mike Dooley, Director of Football Operations & Player Personnel

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $225,000 to $250,000

Jeff Davis, Director of Player Relations & External Affairs

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $220,000 to $250,000

Kyle Richardson, Director of Player Development

Term: 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $113,166 to $210,000

Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Operations

Term: Add 2 years through 1/31/2022

Total compensation increase: $130,000 to $210,000

Action Item: Approval of contractual changes for Men’s Soccer Head Coach

Mike Noonan, Head Coach

Term: Add 4 years through 12/31/2025

Total compensation increase: $275,000 to $300,000