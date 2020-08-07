Todd Bates building relationship with elite New Jersey defender

Jake Pierce by Recruiting Reporter -

Clemson’s defensive line looks to be reloaded and headed for continued dominance in upcoming years. After a busy day on the recruiting trail for the Tigers, an offer has been extended to a possible future piece of the defensive line.

Jihaad Campbell is a 6-4, 220-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Timber Creek HS (NJ). Campbell is listed as a 3-star by 247Sports in the 2022 class, currently ranked as the No. 19 player in the state of New Jersey. Campbell’s recruitment has started to take off, with Clemson, Florida, and Texas all extending offers to the elite defender on Tuesday. Campbell’s communication with Clemson has just begun, and the Clemson offer seems to be a major one for the versatile defender.

Campbell’s recruitment has been handled by defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, with an offer coming on the first day Campbell heard from Bates.

“Today I talked to coach Bates, and this is my first day talking to them,” Campbell told TigerNet Tuesday. “He’s a very good dude and a coach with good knowledge. I was amazed when he offered me. I thank coach Bates for realizing my talent and work ethic.”

Campbell has taken notice of the Clemson program from a distance, with full intentions of visiting Clemson once recruiting visits resume.

“I like their program and their style of game play,” Campbell said. “Also the way they run things, which is very smooth throughout the program. I want to learn more of the program and how they run things in practices, games, and the weight room.”

Campbell’s recruitment has taken off recently, with multiple offers coming in for the talented defender out of New Jersey. Which schools are currently on the radar for Campbell during his recruitment?

“I stay in contact with Rutgers, that’s it right now,” he said. “As of right now, Clemson stands out to me. Actually, my dream offers were Clemson, LSU, Alabama, and Ohio State. I didn’t really have a dream school.”

As Campbell’s recruitment continues over the next two years, what factors will he be looking for in identifying the perfect school for him? And what will a school be getting from Campbell once he’s on campus?

“Some big factors I look for are coaches who reach out to me and my family,” Campbell said. “Great environments and area to be in, respect and loyalty within me and the coaches, and also me fitting in the defensive scheme. A school is going to be getting a player who is a team player, works hard at every given moment, and a dominant player who is also a beast.”

Campbell likes to model his game after former NFL great, Jevon Kearse, and former LSU Tiger, K’Lavon Chaisson. Campbell said that he feels like he best fits in a 4-3 defensive scheme as a pass rusher who contains the outside, or in a 3-4 as an outside linebacker. Campbell currently holds eleven offers, with more soon to come for the ’22 defender. Campbell shows a quick first step on film and uses his long arms to keep offensive linemen out of his pads. Campbell is a disruptive player off the edge, pushing the pocket and getting his hands in the QB’s face to tip passes.