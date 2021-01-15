Tigers taking look at talented Alabama safety prospect

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson might once again be dipping into the state of Alabama for help at safety. Jourdan Thomas (6-2 190) is a 3-star 2022 safety out of Montgomery (AL) Catholic that is in touch with several Clemson coaches and is hopeful an offer from the Tigers is in his future. Thomas basically is sold on what the Tiger coaches have shared with him and all he needs is the offer to wrap up the deal. “If I get the Clemson offer, I know I might commit there and end up going there,” Thomas said. “No doubt.” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been in touch with Thomas, and he’s also hearing from others on the defensive staff. “I’ve been talking to Coach Venables a lot, coach (Mickey) Conn, the safeties coach, coach Lemanski Hall, and other coaches have followed me on the staff, too,” Thomas said. “He (Venables) hasn’t really talked to me about my role yet. I know they want to get me on campus, but since COVID happened, they couldn’t do that. They are just taking the process slow I guess.”

Thomas has offers from Indiana, Akron and Bethune-Cookman, and he’s also had contact from USC, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Liberty. But Clemson is showing the strongest interest and he’s optimistic an offer is not far off.

“I feel like it’s going to happen really soon,” Thomas said. “I feel like they are really interested in me. I would love the offer. As soon as they offer me, they are going to be in my top offers. No doubt. It’s somewhere me and my family think I would want to go. I think I want to go there, too. I love the coaches there. There’s not a day that goes that by that I’m not watching them on YouTube or something. We just can’t wait to get on campus. I can’t wait to get on campus. I hope it happens. I really just love the Clemson coaches and it’s somewhere I want to be.”

Thomas estimated he had around 100 tackles last season. He said the Clemson coaches have given him high marks for how he handles himself on the field.

“My instincts, my size of course and my smartness on the field,” Thomas said. “The way I dissect plays. They say I’m aggressive and they say I just fit their culture.”

I can’t live and hold the camera someone gotta tape this..@kirkjuice32 @ALLGASTRNG pic.twitter.com/dwlePEUgyf — Jourdan Thomas (@jthomas1_) July 29, 2020

DB Drills, a couple of Man drills. Working from top shoulder and trail position. #DETAILS

ATH: 2022 Montgomery-Catholic CB Kylon Griffin(@kylonisland)

2022 Montgomery-Catholic DB Jourdan Thomas(@jthomas1_) pic.twitter.com/wzjs2NBxZk — ALLGAS TRNG™??????? (@ALLGASTRNG) January 6, 2021