Tigers shut out Flames to win series

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON - Clemson’s offense hasn’t kicked into high gear but the pitching staff looks to be in midseason form. Three pitchers combined to shut out Liberty, giving up just five hits, as Clemson won the series with a 1-0 victory over the Flames Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers will go for the sweep Sunday. Clemson starter Davis Sharpe (1-0) earned the win with five scoreless innings. Kier Meredith and Elijah Henderson each had two hits for the Tigers. Clemson had a chance to take a lead in the third after two walks and Meredith’s single up the middle. However, Dylan Brewer was thrown out at the plate to end the inning. The teams were scoreless until the fifth. Mac Starbuck was hit by a pitch with one out and moved to second on a single by Henderson. Meredith pounced on a 3-1 pitch and smoked a single to center that scored Starbuck for the 1-0 lead. Sharpe’s day was done after five crisp and scoreless innings. Sharpe gave up just three hits, walked one and struck out three while throwing 78 pitches, 55 for strikes. The Flames wasted their best scoring threat in the eighth. A catcher’s interference and two walks loaded the bases with one out, but reliever Nick Clayton struck out Brad Gulakowski for the second out and got Ben Highfill to fly to center for the third out.

Keyshawn Askew, the pitcher who ran into trouble, was credited with two scoreless innings. He gave up two hits, walked three and struck out two in his first appearance this season.

Clayton pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his first save.

Game three of the series is Sunday. The Tigers will for the sweep at 1 pm as Spencer Strider makes the start.